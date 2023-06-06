4 Money in the Bank feuds teased on RAW

WWE Money in the Bank will go down at The 02 Arena in London on July 1st, 2023. The premium live event will feature the staple women's and men’s Money in the Bank ladder matches in addition to several other bouts. As of this writing, WWE hasn’t booked any other match apart from the briefcase ladder bouts for their next big event.

This week’s edition of RAW featured several women and men in ladder match qualifiers. Ricochet and Shinsuke Nakamura puched their ticket to the match last week. LA Knight had also won his qualifier against Montez Ford last week on SmackDown. Knight is heavily rumored to win the 2023 Men’s Money in the Bank Ladder match.

WWE also teased some other matches that could take place at the historic O2 Arena several weeks from this Saturday. Here are the four Money in the Bank matches that the promotion teased on RAW this week.

#1. Cody Rhodes versus Dominik Mysterio at Money in the Bank 2023

Cody Rhodes arrived on RAW this week hoping to get an answer from Brock Lesnar for his open challenge. Instead, the American Nightmare got into a heated exchange with Dominik Mysterio, who was accompanied by Rhea Ripley, on a special edition of The Miz TV.

Dom Dom used the opportunity to slap Cody across the face. The American Nightmare tried to get back at the aggressor but was stopped in his tracks by Mami. WWE could use this angle to set up a match between Dominik and Cody if The American Nightmare doesn’t get Brock Lesnar in London.

#2. GUNTHER versus Matt Riddle for the WWE Intercontinental Championship

GUNTHER interrupted Matt Riddle’s backstage interview last week on RAW. The Ring General told the Original Bro that he wanted to see him win the Money in the Bank ladder match and cash-in his briefcase at the reigning Intercontinental Champion.

The hostility grew this week on RAW after Riddle took out both Ludwig Kaiser and Giovanni Vinci during a backstage segment. Riddle and GUNTHER could meet for the Austrian’s title in a rematch that’s been six years in the making.

#3. Seth Rollins vs. Damian Priest vs. Finn Balor for the World Heavyweight Championship

Damian Priest, Finn Balor and Seth Rollins as seen on WWE RAW this week.

This potential match-up might’ve caught some fans by surprise. The two superstars apparently didn’t agree on some things during the latest edition of RAW. WWE even hinted at Damian Priest reverting to his former gimmick during his promo segment with Seth Rollins.

The Archer of Infamy even shook hands with the Drip God after RAW went off the air, teasing that his association with The Judgment Day is about to come to an end. After what happened on the red brand this week, fans shouldn’t be surprised if they got a triple-threat World Heavyweight Championship match at Money in the Bank.

#4. Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn vs. Giovanni Vinci and Ludwig Kaiser for the tag team titles

The tease for this possible match-up has been going on for weeks. Ludwig Kaiser and Giovanni Vince interrupted the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions in the build up to Night of Champions PLE. The duo also cost Kevin Owens his match against GUNTHER on RAW this week.

The two members of the Imperium could end up challenging for the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship at Money in the Bank. It remains to be seen what Triple H has in store for the WWE Universe at Money in the Bank.

