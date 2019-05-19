×
4 Most Memorable Money in the Bank cash-ins

Harsh Agrawal
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
324   //    19 May 2019, 21:53 IST

Edge cashing in for the first time ever at New Year's Revolution 2006
Edge cashing in for the first time ever at New Year's Revolution 2006

Money in the Bank cash-ins are probably one of the best things about WWE as the sheer anticipation and excitement of the moment adds an extra element of anarchy in any event that has Money in the Bank holder in it. Over the years, we have seen some of the memorable moments because of such unexpected cash-ins as along with the challenger, it also elevates the whole show to a new level.

If done right, the challenger can become the face of the company in just one evening, but if done wrong, the holder of the briefcase becomes the joke of the entire industry as their momentum and push comes to an abrasive halt. Let's take a look at some of the most memorable cash-ins in history.

#4 Dolph Ziggler - Raw 2013


Dolph cashes in on Raw after Mania 2013
Dolph cashes in on Raw after Mania 2013

Alberto Del Rio had successfully defended his World Heavyweight Championship against Jack Swagger at Wrestlemania 29 but was again forced to wrestle him the night later on Raw in a handicap match also involving Swagger's manager, Zeb Colter. Although he won the match after a gruesome fight, he was exhausted to take on anyone else.

But, heel Dolph Ziggler took advantage of the situation and decided to cash in his Money in the Bank briefcase. The Raw after Mania crowded erupted when Ziggler's music hit after Del Rio's match and he made his way to the ring along with Big E and AJ Lee.


Even though he was a heel and Del Rio was a babyface, the crowd didn't care about the heel-face alignment as they were tired of Del Rio's lacklustre reign. The show-off, at that time, was seen as an underappreciated worker, so when he finally got his due, the hardcore crowd gave him the pop that he deserved. Even though his eventual title reign was cut short due to a concussion, this moment will always be remembered as one of the best Raw after Mania moment.


Tags:
WWE Money in the Bank Edge Seth Rollins
