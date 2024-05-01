4 new-age WWE couples fans must know about

Whether in or outside the ring, WWE is always ever-changing and busy. However, the one thing that hasn't changed is the fact that many superstars grow close to each other with some eventually getting married and even starting a family. Even now, in its new era, more couples from the company are coming together.

Some of the most notable wrestling couples over the years include Triple H and Stephanie McMahon, The Miz and Maryse, CM Punk and AJ Lee, and more recently, Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch, and Jimmy Uso and Naomi, among others. However, more stars have recently found love in the company as well.

For this list, we will look at four new-age couples in WWE right now.

#4. Bianca Belair and Montez Ford shared the ring multiple times in WWE

The WWE couple in this list that many fans may already be aware of is Bianca Belair and Montez Ford, both currently wrestling on Friday Night SmackDown. Unlike the other couples on this list, they have already shared the ring. Belair even debuted on the main roster in WrestleMania 36 to help The Street Profits.

Bianca and Montez met at the Performance Center with the former making the first move. They later got engaged in June 2017 and got married the following year. In February 2024, their reality TV series Love & WWE was released, detailing their journey to WrestleMania 39.

#3. Tiffany Stratton and Ludwig Kaiser have been dating for a couple of years

The pairing of Tiffany Stratton and Ludwig Kaiser is no secret as they regularly post on each other's social media. However, those who only watch the shows may be unaware that they are a couple as they haven't had any interactions on-screen. Both are on opposite brands, with Tiffany on SmackDown and Ludwig on RAW.

Tiffany and Ludwig began dating in 2022 after the latter lost a game of rock, paper, scissors and had to ask out the former on a date. Although their paths on screen haven't crossed, Stratton expressed interest in them tagging in the future.

#2. Kit Wilson and Stevie Turner got engaged in 2022

One couple that many fans may not know about is Kit Wilson and Stevie Turner, who have mostly kept a low profile regarding their romance. However, they occasionally post and support each other on their social media. It's unknown how long they have been together, but it's possibly as early as 2019 based on their posts. In March 2022, they announced their engagement.

Kit began wrestling in 2015 and joined WWE in 2020 as one-half of Pretty Deadly with Elton Prince. They are currently on the SmackDown brand. Stevie began wrestling in 2016 and joined the company in 2021; she performs on the NXT brand.

#1. Blair Davenport and Riley Osborne got engaged in 2023

This year's WWE Draft called up many NXT stars to the main roster. One of them is Blair Davenport, who will be performing on SmackDown. However, that won't be the only thing she recently celebrated.

Blair Davenport has been dating fellow NXT star Riley Osborne since 2022. Although they haven't shared the ring as yet, they have been active in showcasing their romance on social media. In December 2023, the couple announced their engagement.