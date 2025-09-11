4 New Bloodline members who could arrive in WWE at Wrestlepalooza 2025

We are now less than two weeks away from the WWE Wrestlepalooza Premium Live event. Fans are excited for this Indianapolis show, especially with AJ Lee making her in-ring comeback at this event. Besides this, many surprises and twists are expected to unfold at this PLE.This sparks the possibility of new debuts anticipated to unfold at Wrestlepalooza to make the event bigger. In this article, we will discuss four new Bloodline members who could arrive in the Stamford-based promotion at the forthcoming PLE.#4. Lance Anoa'i might finally arrive in WWEFans are eagerly awaiting the debut of Lance in the Sports entertainment juggernaut. The 33-year-old star has already signed to WWE but has yet to make his debut. Earlier, reports disclosed that injury was the reason behind his delayed arrival, but there is no confirmation yet regarding the same.So, there are chances that if Lance Anoa'i is fully recovered, Triple H may finally bring him to the company at the Wrestlepalooza event. The ESPN debut show of WWE will serve as the perfect place for the debut of the former MLW Champion.#3. Zilla FatuEliteRockerz 𝕏 @EliteClubS0BLINKPer Fightful, Lance Anoa'i signed with WWE this past summer but has not made any appearances due to injury. 🚨🚨🚨 ANOTHER BLOODLINE MEMBER ON HIS WAY 😭Another name on the list is Zilla Fatu. The son of the late WWE legend Umaga is presently working on the independent circuit. However, Zilla is frequently spotted at WWE events as part of the crowd. There were many instances where he gained attention from the fans on the internet when he used to respond or react to the Bloodline Saga and hinted at his arrival in the Triple H-led promotion.So, if The Game feels that the time is right now for Zilla's debut, he may arrive in the Stamford-based promotion at the Wrestlepalooza Premium Live Event.#2. Tonga TwinsTaahine_ Tonga @tonga_taahineLINKEvolution.The Women's division of the World Wrestling Entertainment continues to expand with legends like AJ Lee and Nikki Bella making their sensational comebacks. To make the division more impactful, the King of the Kings might bring the Tonga Twins to Wrestlepalooza PLE.For those unaware, Taahine and TalaVou Tonga are the real-life Bloodline members, and during the Evolution PLE, they also hinted at their debut under the Triple H-led creative regime.So, if the Chief Content Officer feels right, then Tonga Twins might enter the women's division of the company at the forthcoming premium live event.#1. Journey Fatu View this post on Instagram Instagram PostJourney Fatu is another real-life Bloodline member in the list who might make his debut at the Wrestlepalooza event. Last year in November, Rikshi introduced Journey to the wrestling audience.If Journey makes its debut at the upcoming Indianapolis show, it could be a massive moment for him and could serve as an ideal way for his arrival in the Stamford-based promotion. Later, he can join the Bloodline Saga and become part of it either as a heel or a babyface star.