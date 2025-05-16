4 non-title feuds for Rhea Ripley in 2025

Rhea Ripley is arguably one of the biggest WWE Superstars in recent history. Due to her stardom, it's no surprise that she is frequently involved in the title picture, but there are certainly other avenues for her to embark on that don't require gold.

Rhea Ripley has gained a significant fan base ever since joining the main roster in 2021. Many began admiring her, wrestling fans or not, due to her unique looks and dominant in-ring persona. Since The Eradicator defeated Charlotte Flair at WrestleMania 39, she has mainly been involved in championship feuds. However, WWE can put on some entertaining storylines with Ripley taking on other contenders without a title at stake.

With that said, let's look at four non-title feuds for Rhea Ripley this year.

#4. Zoey Stark may not like how Rhea Ripley is presenting herself

Zoey Stark caught the intrigue of many fans with her new online antics, which involve berating the female superstars about their wardrobe. Among the stars she called out was Rhea Ripley, which could lead to a potential feud between the two superstars.

Stark hasn't been presented well in WWE despite aligning with Shayna Baszler, Sonya Deville, and even Trish Stratus in the past. Now, the company can experiment with her as a singles star with her current persona, and placing her against The Eradicator can guarantee lots of people tuning in.

#3. Seeds may have been planted for Giulia vs. Rhea Ripley

Giulia made her main roster debut on the RAW after WrestleMania 41, wherein she joined Roxanne Perez in attacking Stephanie Vaquer and IYO SKY during their match. During the attack, Ripley appeared and aided the champions, staring down The Beautiful Madness in the process.

Rhea and Giulia have faced each other in the ring since that encounter during a tag team match on RAW this week. Although Ripley hinted about going after IYO SKY's Women's World title, she can turn her attention towards Giulia instead to set up a proper singles feud.

#2. Rhea Ripley can target another Damage CTRL member

As mentioned above, The Eradicator may go after the Women's World Championship again despite a failed attempt at WrestleMania 41, where she lost a triple threat match against IYO SKY and Bianca Belair. However, instead of feuding with SKY again, she can face a returning Asuka.

The Empress of Tomorrow has been sidelined with an injury for a year. Once she returns, she can immediately show IYO support by helping her against Rhea, who can then decide to feud with Asuka instead. It has also been a while since they fought each other in a singles capacity, and fans would love to see the two stars competing against each other again.

#1. Kiana James has a positive backstage response

Another superstar currently out of action is Kiana James. She was drafted to the main roster, but was injured in July of last year. However, it has recently been reported that she may return soon and that WWE is "high" on her. With reports stating that she may be a big player going forward, no star can welcome her back better than Rhea.

Kiana and Rhea haven't crossed paths yet, which is saying a lot since Ripley has been on the main roster and NXT for a while. A feud between them will be a breath of fresh air and give the other stars a chance to go after the championship.

