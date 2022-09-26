4 NXT Halloween Havoc matches that will likely happen

NXT will present its annual Halloween Havoc event from the WWE Performance Center on Saturday, October 22nd.

Thus far, two matches have been announced. First, Bron Breakker will defend the NXT Championship against JD McDonagh and Ilja Dragunov in a Triple Threat Match.

Second, a new NXT North American Champion will be crowned as five top contenders meet in a ladder match. So far, former champion Carmelo Hayes has qualified, along with Wes Lee and Oro Mensah (formerly Oliver Carter). Two more challengers will be added in the coming weeks on NXT television.

As is customary for the brand, NXT premium live events typically include five to six matches. The following article offers a preview of the other matches that will likely be booked, given the way various storylines are playing out.

#1. Mandy Rose will defend the NXT Women's Championship against Alba Fyre

Alba Fyre has been targeting Mandy Rose

Over the last several weeks, Alba Fyre and Mandy Rose have exchanged a war of words to continue a feud that started over the summer.

Given that no one on the babyface side is positioned strongly enough to serve as a credible challenger to Rose, it makes sense for Fyre to face her. The two never had a high-profile match aside from several altercations on television.

Time will tell if it's Rose's time to drop the belt and move on to either Raw or Smackdown. Given that the Women's Division is a bit stagnant right now, it is likely that Rose will keep the title and continue her reign.

#2. Brooks and Jensen and Gallus will challenge Pretty Deadly for the NXT Tag Team Championship

Since winning the Tag Team Championship, Pretty Deadly hasn't started a new program with any of the top contending teams. The main focus seems to be on Brooks and Jensen facing off against Gallus.

Given this, expect a scenario where all three teams face off, which usually allows for a controversial finish so that one team can take the pin without losing any credibility. There's no reason to believe Pretty Deadly is ready to drop the titles, and the team of Brooks and Jensen will likely take the fall.

#3. Roxanne Perez will settle her feud with Cora Jade

Halloween Havoc could see the conclusion of the Cora Jade/Roxanne Perez feud

Cora Jade and Roxanne Perez have been feuding since the middle of the summer and it's likely that a final match will be booked at Halloween Havoc.

The company seems to be high on both talents, so it will be interesting to see who gets the win. It depends on who ends up with the NXT Women's Title, but the favor sways a bit toward Perez, who has the highest upside as a babyface.

Also, given the use of kendo sticks and weapons over the past several weeks, it would not be surprising for this match to be booked as a "Spin the Wheel, Make the Deal" match.

#4. Cameron Grimes and Joe Gacy

Joe Gacy has been trying to recruit Carmeon Grimes to join the "Schism" faction for the past month. This is likely leading to a showdown at Halloween Havoc.

Expect a stipulation to be added to this match where if Grimes loses, he must join the group.

