4 Of the biggest botches and mistakes this week in wrestling (October 22-27)

There were some interesting botches this week in the wrestling world

Crown Jewel is merely days away and it appears that much of the last week's build-up had been centred around WWE's trip to the Middle East. The likes of Ric Flair, Hulk Hogan, and Tyson Fury have been welcomed to the company ahead of their participation on the show while Cain Velasquez has signed a contract ahead of the match and will remain a part of WWE for the next few years.

RAW failed to feature any female wrestlers this week since the women are still not permitted to wrestle in The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, despite the WWE trying hard to include them in the show back in June.

The fact that many WWE stars are focused on Saudi Arabia at present means that they could have overlooked RAW and SmackDown this week, which always leads to botches. AEW was in the same boat as they continued to build towards Full Gear and subsequently, there were a few interesting botches on Dynamite.

#4 The referee didn't see the tag

Referee Aubrey Edwards missed the tag

AEW has changed a lot of rules in wrestling ever since the company debuted on the scene around a year ago. The fact that tag teams now have a ten count and that Cody Rhodes is allowed to use his belt as a weapon in matches, are two of the things that fans have adapted to.

That being said, the referee still needs to uphold the rules and a big rule in tag matches is that if the referee doesn't see the tag, then it isn't counted. Many teams have used this to their advantage over the years, but this week on Dynamite, Aubrey Edwards allowed the match to continue and didn't even ask him to get out of the ring, despite not seeing Evil Uno tag in.

