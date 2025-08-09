4 Options for Karrion Kross if he leaves WWE this weekend

A major name could be gone from WWE this weekend. Technically speaking, two stars in particular could be gone from the sports entertainment juggernaut over the next few days.Those names are Karrion Kross and Scarlett. With that being said, their situation is quite confusing. For months, rumors have circulated that their contracts will be expiring soon and that neither star has been offered a new deal yet.Recently, reports indicated that the two were finally offered new contracts. Shortly thereafter, conflicting stories from Fightful Select came out stating that neither have been offered a new deal.Kross himself later spoke on the conversation surrounding his status and implied he still hasn't been re-signed. That means there is a very real chance he wraps things up with the company over the coming days. If Kross is indeed done with WWE, what's next for him? This article will explore a handful of options for the former Final Testament leader.Below are four options for Karrion Kross if he leaves WWE this weekend.#4. He could go to All Elite WrestlingWWE may no longer be an option for Karrion Kross. While that is disappointing, it doesn't have to mean the end of his wrestling career. While WWE is unquestionably the biggest wrestling company in the world, there are other places Karrion might be able to find work.All Elite Wrestling, for instance, is arguably the second-largest promotion in the world today. While some arguments could be made that TNA, New Japan, AAA, or CMLL are number two, AEW has the biggest television exposure and is currently achieving higher peaks in terms of fan attendance.Kross could be perfect for The Death Riders. He is friends with Jon Moxley in real life and definitely fits in with the general tone and attitude of the stable. Scarlett could come too, which could either lead to an alliance with Marina Shafir or potential tension.#3. Karrion Kross could tour his bookSome WWE fans might not be aware of this fact, but Karrion Kross is now an author. He wrote an autobiography titled &quot;Life Is Fighting&quot; and has been heavily promoting the book on social media.While World Wrestling Entertainment did briefly promote the book on the SummerSlam countdown show, they haven't spoken about it much. As a result, Kross certainly needs to do plenty of marketing to get fans invested in purchasing his story.As a result, if Karrion and Scarlett don't re-sign with the company, Kross could focus on a book tour. Traveling all over the United States, and perhaps internationally, to promote and sell his book makes sense. Beyond just the book itself, this would allow Kross to further connect with his fan base.#2. He could get into acting if he leaves WWEKarrion Kross and Scarlett at SummerSlam [Credit: WWE.com]Pro wrestling is bigger than perhaps ever before these days. It is certainly more mainstream than it has ever been. A great example of this is the numerous stars of World Wrestling Entertainment, past and present, who have found success in Hollywood.Of course, your big three are The Rock, John Cena, and Dave Batista. The three future Hall of Famers are constantly finding work in major films. Others are featured in movies and TV shows regularly, too, including Cody Rhodes, Roman Reigns, Becky Lynch, and Liv Morgan, among others.If Kross is done with World Wrestling Entertainment, his focus could shift to acting. Whether he pursues it full-time and gives up wrestling or simply takes a break to do some projects, it might be a good destination for a very talented talker.#1. Kross could help relaunch Control Your Narrative with Braun StrowmanBraun Strowman is gone from the company [Credit: WWE.com]Control Your Narrative was a short-lived indie promotion that initially seemed to have a lot of promise. Braun Strowman and EC3 were two of the driving forces behind the company, but Braun later returned to World Wrestling Entertainment, and the project seemed to fizzle out.Now, however, Braun is no longer with the Sports Entertainment juggernaut. EC3 remains on the indies too. If Karrion Kross and Scarlett are soon gone from WWE, this could be the perfect chance to bring the project back.Kross would be the perfect poster boy for Control Your Narrative. He is a name who got over authentically, and the machine seemingly hasn't gotten behind it. Who better to run a company based on controlling one's own narrative than a star just like that?