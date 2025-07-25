4 options for LA Knight at WWE SummerSlam following Seth Rollins' injury

LA Knight defeated Seth Rollins at WWE Saturday Night's Main Event earlier this month. Rollins went for a Springboard Moonsault during the match, but it did not go as planned.

Ad

The Visionary injured his knee during the move, but there has been some speculation about the injury ahead of SummerSlam. As of now, Knight is not scheduled to compete at the PLE next month at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey.

Listed below are four options for LA Knight at SummerSlam following Seth Rollins' untimely injury.

#4. LA Knight could do commentary during WWE SummerSlam

WWE Money In The Bank - Source: Getty

Major WWE secrets leaked! Watch Here

LA Knight has transformed himself into one of the biggest stars in WWE. He originally debuted on the main roster as Max Dupri but was eventually given the LA Knight gimmick back and has been a fan favorite ever since.

Ad

Trending

Knight excels with a microphone in his hand, and the promotion may allow him to work as a commentator at SummerSlam. This would be a great way to have Knight still be an important part of the show despite not competing in a match.

#3. He could prevent Seth Rollins from cashing in at SummerSlam

Seth Rollins won the Men's Money in the Bank Ladder match at the PLE last month and has until June 2026 to cash in for a WWE title match. Despite the injury, Rollins may still be planning on trying to cash in during the World Heavyweight Championship match between CM Punk and Gunther at SummerSlam 2025.

Ad

LA Knight could decide to show up during the World Heavyweight Championship match as well to prevent a potential cash-in from Rollins. Rollins and Knight might then reignite their rivalry down the line when The Visionary is cleared to return.

#2. Knight may confront the winner of the United States Championship match

WWE Backlash - Source: Getty

LA Knight defeated Logan Paul at SummerSlam 2024 to become the United States Champion. He had an impressive reign with the title, but it was captured by Jacob Fatu at WrestleMania 41.

Ad

Solo Sikoa defeated Jacob Fatu at Night of Champions 2025 to win the title and will be defending it against The Samoan Werewolf next weekend at SummerSlam 2025. Knight could show up at SummerSlam to confront the winner of the United States Championship match. The veteran might reveal that he would be coming after the title once again and vow to capture it once again on WWE SmackDown.

#1. The veteran could be in Roman Reigns' corner at SummerSlam

SmackDown - Source: Getty

Roman Reigns and Jey Uso will be teaming up to battle Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed at SummerSlam 2025. Paul Heyman used to be aligned with The Tribal Chief but betrayed him at WrestleMania 41 to help Seth Rollins emerge victorious.

Bronson Reed and Bron Breakker have since aligned with Seth Rollins and Paul Heyman on WWE RAW as well. Heyman will likely be ringside for the tag team match at SummerSlam, and LA Knight may decide to show up to make sure there is no interference in the match. Knight could be in Reigns' corner for the match and prevent Heyman, or anyone else, from interfering at SummerSlam.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Robert Lentini Robert Lentini started writing for Sportskeeda in 2022. He worked at SEScoops for six years covering WWE and AEW live results. He is a freelance writer from Boston, MA. Know More

A former writer on why John Cena's heel turn has flopped HERE