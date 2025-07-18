Backstage update on the legitimacy of Seth Rollins' injury - Reports

There has been another update regarding WWE star Seth Rollins' injury. The Visionary suffered an injury during his singles match against LA Knight at Saturday Night's Main Event.

According to a new report from Fightful Select, staff were led to believe that Rollins would be defeating Knight at Saturday Night's Main Event, but an audible was called following the injury. However, the report noted that there had not been a solid update on how long The Visionary would be out of action.

The report stated that almost everyone agrees that Rollins was hurt, but it isn't known when he sustained the injury or if it was "worked" at Saturday Night's Main Event. A WWE producer reportedly reacted to a report from Fightful's Sean Ross Sapp and claimed that it could be a "Machiavelli situation," suggesting that the company may have a strategy in mind.

A heartbreaking photograph of Rollins on crutches surfaced online earlier this week. The former champion won the Men's Money in the Bank contract at the PLE last month and is currently aligned with Bron Breakker, Bronson Reed, and Paul Heyman on WWE RAW.

Former WWE writer reacts to Seth Rollins' injury

Wrestling legend and former WWE head writer Vince Russo recently shared his thoughts on Seth Rollins getting injured at Saturday Night's Main Event.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW podcast, Russo claimed that Rollins suffered the injury on a meaningless move. He cited the former champion's history of injuries and suggested that he alter his moveset going forward.

"So, Seth Rollins has a substantial injury. We don't know exactly what it is yet, but Triple H said it was serious. So we know he's going to be out for a certain amount of time. Let me point out that the injury occurred on a meaningless flippy move. It was a meaningless flippy move, and every time you do the flippy and you're landing on your feet, there is a chance to land wrong, especially when you have bad knees to begin with. So we had to do the flippy, flippy move that meant absolutely nothing," Russo said. [From 17:07 onwards]

You can check out the video below for his comments:

It will be fascinating to see what WWE has planned for Seth Rollins in the weeks ahead.

