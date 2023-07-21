4 people who could come between Rhea Ripley and Dominik Mysterio

Rhea Ripley and Dominik Mysterio are WWE's hottest couple today. The duo has been "together" since September last year, after the latter betrayed his father, Rey Mysterio, and joined The Judgment Day. The duo has since shared multiple intense moments on-screen, but some may not be the happiest about the couple.

For this list, we will explore four people that could cut the romance between Rhea Ripley and Dominik Mysterio short.

#4. The Mysterio's

It's no secret that The Mysterios are not the biggest fan of Dom and Rhea's pairing. In the past, fans witnessed the couple ruin the family's Thanksgiving, Christmas, and Valentine's Day celebrations.

Throughout the years, the family members also showcased that they're more than okay with appearing on television. Most recently, Aalyah and Angie Mysterio had moments during Rey and Dominik's feud leading up to WrestleMania 39.

The feud between the father and son could be revisited in the future, possibly in one of Rey's final matches before retirement. The Hall of Famer could force his son to break away from Rhea Ripley so they could reconcile and convince Dom that he is being brainwashed.

Interestingly, Dominik's real-life fiance, Marie Juliette, is another person who could break them off, especially since WWE is not new to including personal matters of stars in the feuds and storylines.

#3. Buddy Matthews (Rhea Ripley's real-life partner)

As mentioned above, Dominik Mysterio is in a real-life relationship, but so is Rhea Ripley. The latter is dating former WWE and current AEW star Buddy Matthews. Despite being in different companies, the two still interact on social media and would even post photos of them together.

Ripley has already shared in the past that he could add Matthews if she wanted to, and the House of Black member has also commented on the interactions between Ripley and Mysterio.

If Buddy Matthews does decide to return to the Stamford-based promotion, one of the significant angles he could explore is a feud with Dom over the Women's World Champion.

#2. Finn Balor

The Judgment Day members all have a close relationship and make sure each of them is successful in their matches. This was recently seen during Dominik Mysterio's North American Championship win.

In the past, Finn Balor has expressed that he sees Dom as his younger nephew whom he looks after. Mysterio might slack off and even come close to losing his title, then Finn could blame Rhea for Dom's distraction.

#1. Chelsea Green

One star in this list that may most probably not do this is Chelsea Green, one-half of the current Women's Tag Team Champions. However, there was an almost history between her and Dominik.

Before Chelsea was initially released from WWE, she revealed she pitched to be the girlfriend of Dominik. While nothing of this came to fruition, it could be mentioned as a future feud with Rhea Ripley.

Recommended Video Incredible car collections of WWE Superstars