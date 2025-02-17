4 planned WrestleMania matches that can be changed

WrestleMania 41 is on the horizon, and the card for The Show of Shows has already started shaping up. After winning the Men's Royal Rumble Match, Jey Uso is set to challenge Gunther for the World Heavyweight Championship. On the other hand, Charlotte Flair chose Tiffany Stratton and will challenge her for the WWE Women's Championship.

While no matches apart from these two have been confirmed for the show, rumors have already helped shape the top matches on the card, which WWE is speculated to make official very soon. Recent reports claim that while the entire card has still not been planned, the top ones are all set and will be announced very soon.

While the top matches are planned, they might end up changing to some extent, with the Stamford-based company making changes to confirm what seems best. Let's check out a few planned matches that could be changed ahead of WrestleMania 41.

#4. Kevin Owens vs. Randy Orton could change to Kevin Owens vs. Sami Zayn

Since his heel turn at Bad Blood last year, Kevin Owens has been on a whole new level. The Prizefighter delivered a piledriver to Randy Orton a couple of months ago on SmackDown, which has kept the legend out of action since. Owens also delivered a package piledriver to Sami Zayn a couple of weeks ago on RAW, which led to severe nerve damage for the star.

Kevin Owens challenged Sami Zayn to a match at Elimination Chamber, which has raised speculations of the Prizefighter facing Randy Orton at WrestleMania. However, things could turn around if Zayn is not medically cleared at Elimination Chamber. This could lead to Owens vs. Zayn on the Grandest Stage of Them All.

#3. Rhea Ripley vs. Bianca Belair turns into a triple-threat match

With Tiffany Stratton set to face the Women's Royal Rumble winner at WrestleMania, the WWE Women's World Champion is set to face the winner of the upcoming Elimination Chamber match. Rumors suggest that WWE has been planning a match between Rhea Ripley and Bianca Belair at The Show of Shows, which could end up being a blockbuster in its own right.

However, with millions around the world rooting for Iyo Sky to compete with Ripley, the Stamford-based company could somehow add the Damage CTRL star into the mix, turning it into a triple-threat match.

#2. Roman Reigns vs. Seth Rollins vs. CM Punk could end up being a war between the Shield brothers

After the massive ringside brawl between Seth Rollins and CM Punk and the attack on Roman Reigns after all three men were eliminated from the Men's Royal Rumble match, rumors of a triple-threat match between them at WrestleMania 41 have been making rounds on the internet.

However, with CM Punk eyeing to compete for the World Championship at the big event, the Second City Saint could be removed from the triple-threat bout, leaving it to be a match between the former Shield brothers.

#1. John Cena vs. Cody Rhodes becomes a triple-threat match in the main event of WrestleMania 41

The main event of WrestleMania 41 is slated to be Cody Rhodes defending his Undisputed WWE Championship against the winner of the Men's Elimination Chamber match, possibly John Cena. The dream match between the two has been rumored for months, and the feud is finally shaping up for the Showcase of the Immortals.

However, there are also rumors of CM Punk entering the battlefield using Paul Heyman's favor to turn it into a triple-threat match. Time will now tell what WWE has in store for WrestleMania 41.

