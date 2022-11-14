4 Possible directions for WWE's Robert Roode upon his return

"The Glorious" Robert Roode has been missing from our screens since April when he competed in the Andre The Giant Memorial Battle Royal on SmackDown. This was his last televised appearance, but he last wrestled Omos on a house show in June.

The former United States Champion has been dealing with an injury, the exact nature and specifics of which have not been confirmed. Fortunately for Roode's fans, the veteran has recovered well and is expected to return soon.

With a comeback in sight, Robert Roode would require a new creative direction. On that note, let's look at four possible directions for the returning veteran.

#4. Robert Roode returns to RAW to reunite with Dolph Ziggler

Robert Roode and Dolph Ziggler have had tremendous success together.

Apart from a short-lived US Title reign, Robert Roode's most noteworthy accomplishments have come alongside fellow veteran and under-utilized star Dolph Ziggler. The duo often called "The Dirty Dawgs," have won the RAW and SmackDown Tag Team Championships.

Following a feud with Austin Theory that saw him lose a crucial match on RAW, Dolph Ziggler has, once again, become a non-factor in WWE programming. This is a disservice to a talented veteran of such caliber. He can find a new direction in the tag-team division when he reunites with the returning Robert Roode.

The Dirty Dawgs will add more depth to a stale tag-team division that could use freshness. Ziggler and Roode need a few statement victories, and they could soon be in the running for the Unified WWE Tag Team Championships.

#3. Robert Roode steps up to former rival and friend Baron Corbin

Robert Roode and Baron Corbin are no strangers to each other.

Following a few crucial losses as "Happy Corbin," Baron Corbin underwent a significant change in character, aligned himself with JBL, and jumped ship to Monday Night RAW. The former US Champion has bagged a couple of statement victories, most notably over Dolph Ziggler, and is slowly rebuilding himself.

Robert Roode may step up as the first significant challenger for Baron Corbin upon his alliance with The Hall of Famer. From a storyline perspective, Roode and Corbin have plenty of history together as friends and enemies. They fought over the US Title during The Glorious One's early days on the main roster.

When Corbin feuded with Roman Reigns and The Usos, The Dirty Dawgs leveled the playing field and continually ran interference. WWE should utilize this history and narrative to build a compelling program between the two former friends.

However, Roode would probably lose the feud because Corbin is now a bigger priority for the creative team.

#2. Robert Roode starts afresh on SmackDown as a heel

Instead of revisiting old rivalries and rebuilding alliances, Robert Roode should look for a fresh start on a different platform.

Instead of revisiting old rivalries and rebuilding alliances, Robert Roode should look for a fresh start on a different platform. SmackDown will provide the 46-year-old star with a new stage to rebuild himself, perhaps moving him to the upper mid-card.

Given that much of his success in and outside WWE has come as a heel, it would be better for Roode to return as a cunning villain. The Blue brand is loaded with young superstars who could learn a great deal from the former US Champion.

Madcap Moss is a rising star who seems to have lost his direction lately. Putting Roode across the ring with him will undoubtedly put him to the test, and Moss would learn a great deal.

Braun Strowman needs to bag a few monumental victories to build himself up as a credible threat. A win over The Glorious One would help accomplish that.

Drew McIntyre and Robert Roode feuded back in their days on NXT over the most prestigious prize on the brand. Rekindling that rivalry would also make for some interesting television.

#1. The Glorious One returns to NXT full-time

Although NXT is a prelude to the main roster for most superstars, it has occasionally served as a saving grace for struggling RAW and SmackDown Superstars who lost their way.

Finn Balor was floundering on the main roster in the summer of 2019. Balor returned to the black-and-yellow brand, became The Prince, won a few championships, and returned to the Blue brand stronger.

Roode could take a similar route. He was heavily featured in Bron Breakker's feud with his tag-team partner, Dolph Ziggler. The Showoff may have lost the NXT Championship, but the rivalry served both members of The Dirty Dawgs well.

The Glorious One should move back to NXT again, which is far from a demotion. The developmental brand could certainly benefit from an established veteran like Roode, who will add considerable depth to the thin roster. Breakker can also rekindle his feud with the former US Champion.

