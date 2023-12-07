4 possible finishes to Dominik Mysterio vs. Dragon Lee at NXT Deadline

Dominik Mysterio was in for a surprise on NXT this week when his father Rey Mysterio announced Wes Lee's replacement at Deadline.

The NXT North American Champion was set to face Lee at the event. Unfortunately, Wes Lee suffered an injury that will reportedly see him out of in-ring action for nearly 8 months to a year. Dragon Lee has been riding a wave to the top ever since his WWE debut this year, and has already allied with the likes of Rey Mysterio and The LWO.

Let's take a look at a few possible endings to Dominik Mysterio's clash with Dragon Lee at NXT Deadline on December 9, 2023:

#4. The Judgment Day interferes

Dragon Lee and Dominik Mysterio butted heads before on NXT. In August this year, Lee had challenged the young Mysterio for the North American Championship, but failed to win due to interference by Rhea Ripley.

Since the entire roster knows of The Judgment Day's interference in each other's matches, things could massively differ this time around if Dragon Lee is prepared with back up as well. There wass no mention if whether the group will be banned from ringside, given their horrendous ways of taking down whoever stands in their way.

JD McDonagh and Dominik Mysterio have seemingly strengthened their bond, with the former's limited time with the group. So even if Mami is otherwise occupied to assist Dom Dom, she would be certain to send McDonagh, or even Finn Balor for aid. Damian Priest is already troubled with other matters on RAW.

#3. Dominik Mysterio finds new ally in Santos Escobar

The two stars share a commonality - an intense disdain for Rey Mysterio. The Hall of Famer was sort of a father figure to Santos Escobar, guiding and mentoring him during his time with The LWO, which came to an end last month.

There is no shortage of WWE stars who do not like Rey Mysterio thus, giving Dominik Mysterio all the power to unite with said forces. In addition to having The Judgment Day by his side, Dominik could also have some assistance from Santos Escobar at Deadline, especially since his father Rey Mysterio was the one to announce Dragon Lee as his opponent.

#2. Austin Theory costs Dragon Lee

Austin Theory and Grayson Waller have been pestering almost everyone on SmackDown with their childish and menacing antics. They also instigated Kevin Owens to lose his cool and getting suspended.

Theory and Dragon Lee crossed paths on an edition of the blue brand not too long ago. Waller tried to intervene in his tag team partner's favor. Cameron Grimes ran out to even the odds and be in Lee's side to prevent further distractions by Grayson Waller.

At NXT Deadline, Austin Theory could interrupt the title match, costing Dragon Lee the title, out of revenge, and could even announce his interest in the championship for himself. The last time Austin Theory held gold was the United States Championship in August this year before losing it to Rey Mysterio.

#1. Dragon Lee ends Dominik Mysterio's title reign

Expand Tweet

Within his short span of association with WWE, Dragon Lee has built a rapport with wrestling fans. Prior to this, he was known for his contributions on AEW, leaving fans in awe of his jaw dropping moves and in-ring skills.

The 28-year old started a feud with Mysterio for the NXT North American Championship and challenged him for it on a few occasions. The Judgment Day has been on uneasy grounds, more so after their loss at Survivor Series: WarGames.

In light of the tension and brewing anxiety, Dom Dom could be distracted, enabling Lee to get the upper hand and win the gold. Mysterio won the title in July this year, but lost it shortly after to Trick Williams before regaining it back again.

A similar fate could be store for The Judgment Day member at NXT Deadline where he loses the championship to Dragon Lee. This could engulf the duo in a potential feud for the next WWE event - Royal Rumble.

Who do you think will be the NXT North American Champon after Deadline? Sound off in the comments section below.

