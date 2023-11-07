4 possible finishes for the Men's WarGames Match at Survivor Series: WWE legend returns, new Judgment Day members

The WarGames Match is set to return to WWE programming at the Survivor Series Premium Live Event. The news was first officially revealed via a video package during Crown Jewel 2023, but the actual bout has since been announced courtesy of RAW General Manager Adam Pearce.

The latest episode of Monday Night RAW ended in chaos when The Judgment Day's Damian Priest, Dominik Mysterio, and Finn Balor, alongside JD McDonagh, engaged in a brawl against Cody Rhodes, Jey Uso, Sami Zayn, and Seth Rollins. Security and officials could not stop the fight, so a frustrated Adam Pearce revealed that the two teams of four superstars would clash at Survivor Series 2023.

The big event in Chicago will feature at least one WarGames Match, and it will see one of the most dangerous stables ever battle a super team of babyfaces. Needless to say, the fans are thrilled by this news.

Still, many are wondering how the bout may end. This article will look at a handful of possible finishes for the match between Team Judgment Day and the babyface superteam. How might the bout conclude?

Below are four possible finishes for the Men's WarGames Match at WWE Survivor Series 2023.

#4. The babyfaces could stand tall

Expand Tweet

WWE is in a unique place that they have not been in for decades. The promotion has an assortment of extremely famous babyface wrestlers who can headline a big event at any time. SmackDown features the likes of LA Knight, John Cena, AJ Styles, and Kevin Owens, for example.

RAW is even more stacked, and four of the biggest babyfaces on the brand are united for this upcoming bout at WWE Survivor Series WarGames. Cody Rhodes, Jey Uso, Sami Zayn, and Seth Rollins are, in many ways, the wrestling version of The Avengers.

Just like how Steve Rogers, Bruce Banner, Natasha Romanoff, Thor, Tony Stark, and Clint Barton united to fight off Loki and the alien invasion, these RAW babyfaces could put a stop to The Judgment Day. If they all hit their finishing moves on JD McDonagh or Dominik Mysterio, they could stand tall after a grueling fight.

#3. Joe Gacy could surprisingly help The Judgment Day as he and JD McDonagh could join the group

Joe Gacy on NXT.

JD McDonagh is an interesting WWE Superstar. He is a great wrestler, but most of The Judgment Day members cannot stand him. However, Finn Balor is his mentor and friend, so McDonagh keeps hanging around the group. He wants in, but for now, the stable is yet to officially make him a member.

Meanwhile, Joe Gacy is a star on WWE NXT. The Chainsaw recently led a stable of his own known as the Schism. Unfortunately, the group fell apart for the demented Gacy, which left him looking for a new home, perhaps even a new family.

There is a chance that Gacy could get his new family, and JD McDonagh could finally become a full-time member of The Judgment Day at Survivor Series. McDonagh may use his NXT ties to have Gacy sneak into the match and attack the babyfaces. From there, The Irish Ace can pin any opposing star. As the stable celebrates, they will have no choice but to welcome new members into the fold.

#2. Drew McIntyre could attack the babyface team and cost them the win

Expand Tweet

Drew McIntyre is having a tough time. The former WWE Champion has been discussing his poor luck a lot lately. He won the 2020 Men's Royal Rumble Match, only for the pandemic to hit. This meant his crowning moment had no fans in attendance, and it disappoints him to this very day.

The Scottish Warrior hoped to correct this by winning the World Heavyweight Championship at Crown Jewel 2023. However, instead of defeating Seth Rollins, he lost. McIntyre clearly took the loss hard, as when he was asked about it in the parking lot at WWE RAW, he opted to instead leave the arena.

Many believe a heel turn is on the horizon. Rhea Ripley recently tried to recruit Drew, and he despises Jey Uso. Given the fact that he has had verbal or physical spats with Jey's partners as well, Drew may show up and shockingly cost the babyfaces the win. This could mean a Claymore to the face of Jey, cementing Drew's heel turn.

#1. Randy Orton could return to WWE to help Seth Rollins, Jey Uso, Cody Rhodes, and Sami Zayn

Randy Orton

May 20, 2022, was the last time the WWE Universe was able to witness Randy Orton in action. The Viper lost a tag team match alongside his then-RK-Bro partner, Matt Riddle. From there, he disappeared from television altogether.

The Legend Killer vanished to go have a back surgery. A year and a half later, Orton is yet to return. Despite that, a recent update hints that a comeback could be possible in the near future. In fact, he could return to television at the WWE Survivor Series WarGames 2023.

If Orton does return to the ring, it would almost certainly be as a babyface. As a result, he may show up and help the babyface team win. He is close to Cody Rhodes and has been friendly with Seth Rollins in the past, so he is much more likely to aid them as opposed to the devious Judgment Day.

Are you excited about Survivor Series WarGames 2023? Sound off in the comments section below!

New member in the Judgment Day? She claims she's obsessed with Rhea! More details here