4 Possible opponents for Goldberg if he wrestles at Crown Jewel 2019

Avik Das

Goldberg

Crown Jewel is set to take place on the last day of October, making it WWE's second pay-per-view this month. The company will return to Saudi Arabia four months after Super ShowDown was last held there in June. Last year's inaugural Crown Jewel also took place in Saudi Arabia. Since WWE signed a ten-year deal with Saudi Arabia, the company will host two shows there each and every year.

While the focus is currently on Hell in a Cell, WWE has already started building up storylines for Crown Jewel. On the season premiere of RAW, a colossal Ten Man Tag Team Match was announced for Crown Jewel, where the Ric Flair's team will face off against Team Hulk Hogan.

It is no secret that WWE brings back past Superstars for the Saudi Arabian shows, and we could see a similar scenario at Crown Jewel. Goldberg, who main evented Super ShowDown in June, could be one legendary name to make a comeback. The former Universal Champion's last bout was at SummerSlam, where he easily dismantled Dolph Ziggler.

Here are four possible opponents for Goldberg, if he decides to wrestle at Crown Jewel.

#4 Dolph Ziggler

Could another match with Goldberg be in Dolph Ziggler's immediate future?

Dolph Ziggler is currently one half of the RAW Tag Team Champions, winning the twin belts with Robert Roode at Clash of Champions. It is unclear if Roode and Ziggler will put their titles on the line at Hell in a Cell, as they already defended the belts against Heavy Machinery on the season premiere of RAW.

The WCW legend didn't have to toil hard at SummerSlam, taking less than two minutes to pin Ziggler. After having a clean bout, another rematch could raise eyebrows, but a recent confrontation might change some minds.

Goldberg recently posted a video on Instagram, documenting a confrontation he recently had with Dolph Ziggler in Las Vegas. Many believe the entire thing to be a work that could culminate at the upcoming Crown Jewel pay-per-view.

