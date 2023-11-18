4 possible reasons why Jade Cargill was not the 4th member of the WWE Women's WarGames Match

WWE Survivor Series WarGames is just over a week away. The big show will be held on Saturday, November 25. The 37th annual Survivor Series event will take place at the Allstate Arena in Chicago.

Five major matches have been confirmed for the event, with the latest being a Women's WarGames Match. That bout was revealed at the end of Friday Night SmackDown and will feature eight of the best women in pro wrestling going at it inside the dangerous structure.

One team is represented by Damage CTRL. This includes Bayley, IYO SKY, Kairi Sane, and Asuka. The other will feature Charlotte Flair, Becky Lynch, Shotzi, and Bianca Belair. Many fans were taken aback by the inclusion of The Man, while others thought somebody else should fill the spot.

One name many believed could have been on the babyface team is Jade Cargill, but it was not to be. This article will look at a handful of reasons why Becky Lynch was chosen for the role and why Jade was not. Why is not Cargill set to clash in the dangerous cage?

Below are four possible reasons why Jade Cargill was not the fourth member of the WWE Women's WarGames Match.

#4. She needs more time to develop

Jade Cargill is an incredible physical specimen. Beyond her intelligence and charisma, Jade has an impressive physique that rivals anything built from stone or clay. She is in better shape than just about any WWE Superstar.

Her physique has led her to much success, so fans may forget or even be unaware of how little she has actually wrestled. Cargill had her first match in 2021. She also has not been competing regularly on the indie scene or at live events in the time since then.

WWE is likely taking it slow with Jade's debut to make sure she has more time to train. The company wants Cargill to be as successful as possible upon her official debut. Throwing her out there before they deem her to be ready could be a mistake.

#3. Becky Lynch needs a big-time spotlight

Becky Lynch is one of the greatest superstars in WWE today. Not only female stars but superstars in general. She is incredibly talented in the ring, and she can go with the best of them on the microphone, and fans adore Lynch a lot.

The Man was recently the NXT Women's Champion. She won the belt not long after finishing her feud with Trish Stratus, which culminated in an epic cage match. However, after losing the title to Lyra Valkyria on WWE NXT, there is no clear and obvious direction in place.

Lynch will battle Xia Li on RAW, but after that, her future is not yet known. The Stamford-based company may want to continue to give the former NXT Women's Champion a major spotlight, and there are a few spots better than competing inside of Survivor Series WarGames 2023.

#2. WWE may want all the focus on Jade Cargill when she makes her debut

The Women's WarGames Match at WWE Survivor Series 2023 is bound to be special. Eight of the top women in the company are set to be featured. Charlotte Flair, Becky Lynch, and Bianca Belair are all former top-level champions and main eventers. Shotzi is moving up the ranks and becoming quite popular in her own right.

Meanwhile, the Damage CTRL team features the current WWE Women's Champion in IYO SKY and two former world champions in Bayley and Asuka. On top of that, Kairi Sane just returned, and fans are excited to see her. Even Dakota Kai will likely be present ringside for the bout.

With eight or nine of the top women in the company in one bout, WWE's Chief Content Officer Triple H and other officials may believe that Jade Cargill's shine would be dimmed if she had to share it with so many other stars. Instead, the company may want all eyes on Jade and Jade alone whenever she makes her proper debut.

#1. Jade could debut as a heel

Jade Cargill (left) & Charlotte Flair (right)

Another reason why Jade Cargill was not included in the Women's WarGames Match could come down to her role in WWE. There is a chance that Jade won't even be a babyface upon her proper debut in the promotion.

So far, Jade has been seen standing off with Charlotte Flair and Becky Lynch, along with briefly appearing alongside Triple H, Shawn Michaels, and Adam Pearce. She has brushed shoulders with top stars, but her actual role in the Stamford-based promotion is still up in the air.

Cargill may actually be debuting in WWE as a heel. Given that both Charlotte Flair and Becky Lynch are babyfaces, this would make sense. As a result, having her debut with the babyfaces would be a bad move.

