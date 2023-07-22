4 Possible reasons why LA Knight lost a US Title opportunity on SmackDown

LA Knight is one of the hottest assets in WWE at the moment. He has the fans' support, and reportedly, WWE wants to give him a major push soon.

However, the push isn’t for the WWE United States Championship. On the July 21, 2023, edition of WWE SmackDown, LA Knight was in a Fatal Four-Way match to move one step closer to deciding the #1 contender for the United States Championship.

However, Knight couldn’t secure the victory. Instead, Rey Mysterio won with some help from Santos Escobar. Interestingly, the latter is the other finalist for the US Title Invitational Finals.

Here are four possible reasons why LA Knight did not secure the victory on the blue show:

#4. Major push following SummerSlam

Considering LA Knight has captured hearts since his call-up to the main roster, there’s no doubt WWE will give the fans what they want and push Knight to the top. He has connected with audiences using his remarkable work and has quickly become a superstar who showcases massive main-event talent!

As per reports by Xero News, WWE is considering kicking off Knight’s push to the top following SummerSlam. As a result, it’s understandable why the promotion isn’t looking to book him for anything major before the Premium Live Event.

Booking him for losses will allow WWE to ensure his victories post-SummerSlam receive loud reactions and prominently marks his rise to the top.

#3. Developing tensions between Rey Mysterio and Santos Escobar

Interestingly, Santos Escobar and Rey Mysterio are the finalists for the #1 Contender for the US Title, and they’re both in the same faction: Latino World Order.

Considering the members of LWO will face each other to move one step closer to the championship, there can only be one winner.

Given that either Mysterio or Escobar will suffer a defeat, whoever can turn heel on the other. In fact, there are higher chances of Rey Mysterio turning heel, given that he's been a babyface for a while now.

A heel turn will open more creative possibilities for Mysterio and spark a feud between Escobar and Mysterio.

#2. LA Knight doesn’t need the US Title as much as Santos Escobar

As mentioned, Knight has been doing exceptionally well for himself regarding the WWE Universe. He’s found his way to earning fans' support and admiration without needing a title over his shoulder. Therefore, he doesn’t need a title to put him over with the WWE crowd.

On the other hand, Santos Escobar can become the next big thing for the Latino Legacy in WWE. He possesses the spirit, the zest, and the capacity to become one of the best in the business. He proved his worth as a reliable faction member when he helped Rey Mysterio, knowing he would have to face him, and he demonstrated his potential to win against Austin Theory on the July 21, 2023, edition of the blue show by winning in a non-title match.

The audience responded well to his victory, showing that Santos Escobar becoming the champion will put him over with the WWE crowd. This is something LA Knight doesn’t need, given his standing with the fans!

#1. LA Knight may have other feuds before a title match

LA Knight has moved up in WWE without having to win a championship. That said, there are quite a few superstars Knight can face before he finally moves to a title match.

Superstars such as Logan Paul have expressed their dislike for him and want to face him at SummerSlam or another event.

The promotion can use Knight’s popularity to increase the WWE Universe’s enthusiasm about matches involving superstars who haven’t gained that momentum with the crowd.

Recommended Video Incredible car collections of WWE Superstars