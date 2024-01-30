4 possible replacements for Brock Lesnar in WWE

Brock Lesnar was rumored to return for WrestleMania season, but his implication in the recent allegations against the now-departed Vince McMahon lawsuit has put all plans featuring The Beast Incarnate on hold.

The scandal has raised a massive question mark on Lesnar's future in WWE. It doesn't seem he will return to the spotlight anytime soon, nullifying his chances of competing at WrestleMania 40.

With The Beast Incarnate's future in doubt. WWE may have to find an immediate and long-term replacement for Brock Lesnar. The 46-year-old legend has left an indelible footprint in combat sports, and his successor will have massive shoes to fill.

Fortunately, WWE has several potential candidates to replace one of the all-time greats in The Beast Incarnate.

#4. Bron Breakker is as fierce and formidable as Brock Lesnar

When The Beast Incarnate's status for the Rumble became doubtful, WWE had to withdraw their plans for the 30-man melee. Triple H had a simple solution: Enter Bron Breakker.

Breakker entered the Men's Royal Rumble at Number 20 and went on a rampage. The former NXT Champion tossed out four superstars, including former Universal Champion Finn Balor and The Nigerian Giant Omos. His night ended on an anti-climactic note as Dominik Mysterio eliminated the powerhouse.

Dave Meltzer reported that Breakker replaced Lesnar. The Conqueror was apparently set to eliminate four people and face elimination by Mysterio. The report speaks volumes about WWE's faith in the former NXT Champion.

The creative team's decision made complete sense: Bron Breakker is as fierce and formidable as Brock Lesnar. When the two-time NXT Champion entered the fray, he brought the same energy and aura as one would expect from Lesnar.

#2. Bobby Lashley has defeated Brock Lesnar before

Bobby Lashley is not much different from Brock Lesnar. Like Lesnar, Lashley possesses freakish athleticism, brute power, decent technical prowess, and a vicious mean streak.

Although The Beast Incarnate was more successful, both men have ventured into Mixed Martial Arts (MMA). These striking similarities prompted WWE to book a dream feud between the two behemoths.

The All Mighty owns a couple of victories over Lesnar. Most famously, Lashley defeated The Conqueror at Royal Rumble 2022 to win the WWE Title.

The only drawback of giving Lashley the "Lesnar role" is that the two-time WWE Champion is at the tail-end of his career. Thus, this is a short-term mix. However, if used in a part-time capacity like Lesnar, The All Mighty could hang around for a long.

#2. Gable Steveson was once pegged to become the next Brock Lesnar

Speaking of the next Brock Lesnar, WWE had already enlisted a replacement for The Beast Incarnate in Gable Steveson. The company had massive plans for the Olympic wrestling gold medalist, as shown by his impressive debut at WrestleMania 38.

However, WWE was forced to re-evaluate their intentions, especially after Steveson's performance against Baron Corbin at the NXT North American Bash in July 2023. Fans didn't accept the Olympian, and his future was in doubt as hopes of becoming the next Lesnar perished.

As of now, Steveson is still listed on the WWE roster on their official website and has been working dark matches. The future seems unclear, but the 23-year-old could turn his fortunes around.

With more effort on his skill set and promo skills, Steveson can hopefully improve his relationship with the fans and could convince WWE to revive its original plan of pushing him as the next Lesnar.

#1. Gunther was rumored to face Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania 40

Gunther was initially rumored to be Brock Lesnar's opponent for WrestleMania 40 in Philadelphia. The colossal dream match was also rumored for last year's Mania, but WWE thought otherwise.

Although it remains to be seen if this clash will happen, this would have been the ultimate passing of the torch. Lesnar had an impressive rookie year in WWE, but Gunther has been beyond comparison. The Ring General has set a new standard of excellence.

The longest-reigning Intercontinental Champion has quickly become a mainstay in the spotlight, and few are on his level. From defeating bonafide legends to setting new records, Gunther has been pushed to the moon.

The rumored Lesnar vs. Gunther bout would have probably resulted in the biggest victory of The Ring General's career, who would have snatched the torch away from The Beast Incarnate.

