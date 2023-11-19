4 Potential candidates if Shinsuke Nakamura issues an open challenge at WWE Survivor Series WarGames

WWE Survivor Series WarGames 2023 is just about a week away, and the show looks stacked. Five matches have been confirmed for the event, including two title bouts, two WarGames Matches, and Carlito's first singles match on a Premium Live Event since 2007.

While the card is pretty packed, there's always the chance more could be added to the event. In particular, many believe that Japanese sensation Shinsuke Nakamura may appear on the show, potentially via an open challenge.

Nakamura has shifted his entire presentation in recent months, with a strong emphasis on fun yet mysterious vignettes with subtitles. He appears to be waiting for somebody to test him. There could be a specific individual Nakamura plans to call out or someone he deems worthy of his time.

This article will look at who could possibly be the one to fight Shinsuke at Survivor Series WarGames if he does hold an open challenge. This includes a former world champion rumored to return, a huge free agent, an NXT star, and even somebody from SmackDown. Who could it be?

Below are four potential candidates if Shinsuke Nakamura issues an open challenge at the WWE Survivor Series WarGames.

#4. Randy Orton is expected to return soon

Expand Tweet

Randy Orton is a veteran of WWE. The talented performer first joined the main roster back in 2002. In the 21 years since Orton has headlined WrestleMania, won numerous world titles, and became a household name.

Unfortunately, fans haven't seen The Viper in quite some time. Orton hasn't competed since early last year due to a serious back injury that required surgery. Despite the major setback, many believe he could return at any time, perhaps even at WWE Survivor Series WarGames.

Orton could be the one to accept Shinsuke's challenge at the big show. While an immediate match could be a major test for his back, Orton could also just show up and hit an RKO.

#3. Dragon Lee is making a name for himself

Dragon Lee on SmackDown

Dragon Lee is an incredible athlete. The Mexican performer first broke out in pro wrestling outside of the United States but began to make a name for himself within the country before signing with WWE.

Lee initially debuted on NXT and was a hit with the audience immediately. After just a short period, Dragon Lee had showcase matches on RAW and SmackDown. He is now a full-time WWE SmackDown roster member.

A common theme for Lee is for him to go out and have an incredible match, even without much build. He could do the same at Survivor Series WarGames with Shinsuke Nakamura. While the match won't have a proper build, it could be worth booking for the quality of the in-ring action alone.

#2. Axiom could join the main roster full-time

Axiom on NXT

Axiom is one of the brightest prospects in WWE. He first started on the European indie scene, but the Spanish star eventually traveled internationally. He signed with World Wrestling Entertainment later on and began his career in the promotion on NXT UK.

The masked star later moved to NXT, where he has become a popular star and constant threat to every champion. His time on the white & gold brand may be coming to an end, however, as he just had a fantastic singles match against Dragon Lee on WWE Friday Night SmackDown that even a wrestling veteran loved.

There's a chance that his performance on SmackDown was so good that both company officials and Nakamura would want to test Axiom further. He could be the one to battle The King Of Strong Style to prove he has what it takes to hang with experienced veterans.

#1. CM Punk is a dream opponent for many WWE fans

Expand Tweet

CM Punk is one of the most successful pro wrestlers in modern history. He was a top star in various indie promotions, including Ring of Honor, before joining WWE. He then won numerous world titles there and even won world titles in AEW.

While Punk has had a lot of success in wrestling, he is also one of the more controversial figures in the sport. He walked out while in WWE around a decade ago. He then had a handful of controversies in All Elite Wrestling that led to him being publicly fired.

As a free agent, many fans believe and are hopeful that Punk will return to World Wrestling Entertainment almost a decade after walking out. Given that Nakamura has been using the GTS as a finishing move, some believe the man he is calling out could be Punk. Could The Straight Edge Superstar and The King Of Strong Style clash?

BREAKING: The Undertaker comments on the dream match with Sting right here.