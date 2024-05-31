4 Potential challengers for Logan Paul's United States Championship on WWE SmackDown

WWE has had several title reigns over the past several years. The Usos broke the record for tag team gold and Roman Reigns was the longest reigning world champion in decades. Gunther also broke a record for the Intercontinental Championship.

However, most title reigns are relatively fresh. In fact, Logan Paul is the longest-reigning champion in the company now, having won the title in November of last year at the Crown Jewel 2023 Premium Live Event. He defeated Rey Mysterio for the gold.

Despite his long reign as champion, Logan hasn't defended the title often. He has defeated Kevin Owens and Randy Orton but has remained a relatively inactive champion. That may not be the case for long, however.

With a new Premium Live Event on the way, there is a genuine chance that The Maverick will defend his gold, and it could be announced as soon as it is on SmackDown. This article will look at a handful of talented performers who could be the next to step up to the cocky social media megastar.

#4. Andrade is ready for a prime spot

Andrade is an accomplished performer with varying success levels in Mexico, WWE, and even All Elite Wrestling. While in the biggest company in the world, El Idolo has held the NXT Championship and United States Championship.

The talented performer returned to WWE in the 2024 Men's Royal Rumble Match. While he came up short in that bout, Andrade has been undefeated. Despite that, he hasn't had many major and notable matches over the past four months.

That could change if El Idolo were to step up and challenge Logan Paul for the United States Championship. He has held the belt before, and Andrade is unquestionably ready for a prime spot in the company.

#3. Baron Corbin would make for a fun opponent

Baron Corbin is an interesting WWE performer. He's had some success, such as once holding the United States Championship, but he also fought through a number of bad or poorly booked gimmicks, including King Corbin, Constable Corbin, and a period as a bum.

The talented performer was able to re-invent himself upon joining the WWE NXT brand. He eventually formed a tag team with Bron Breakker. The Wolfdogs, the name the two went by, had surprising chemistry. It just worked.

Now Corbin is back on the main roster. So far, he's had just one bout, which was a fantastic television match with Carmelo Hayes. If he were to be Logan's next opponent, it would provide another fun match while also allowing Paul to pick up a win, since Baron doesn't need the victory.

#2. Carmelo Hayes could step up

Carmelo Hayes is the future of World Wrestling Entertainment. He started his WWE career in a big way with Adam Cole and became one of the faces of NXT during both the 2.0 era and the current white and gold era.

HIM is currently a top star on WWE SmackDown. If you don't believe he's a top name, his first feud is with LA Knight. Beyond that, his first match as an official member of the brand was with Cody Rhodes.

With Hayes immediately interacting with the top dogs on the blue brand, it would be natural for him to get involved with Logan Paul and the United States Championship. The only question is which cocky performer would the fans get behind if they go one-on-one.

#1. Logan Paul and LA Knight teased a feud on WWE television

LA Knight and Tama Tonga [Image via WWE.com]

LA Knight is an incredibly popular WWE star currently on the Friday Night SmackDown brand. He was first called up in 2022 and has remained a regular on the blue brand ever since. Fans adore this loud-mouthed performer.

As noted, The Megastar is currently feuding with Carmelo Hayes. The brash young star has been arrogant and even borderline dismissive of the veteran Knight, which has rubbed The Megastar the wrong way.

With that being said, Knight and Paul had a stare down during WWE Friday Night SmackDown last week so the company could potentially pivot or even have all three men feuding with each other. Regardless, The Megastar vs. The Maverick feels inevitable sooner rather than later.

