4 Potential Endings to WWE RAW After Crown Jewel

By Mohammad Bilal
Modified Oct 13, 2025 06:58 GMT
WWE superstar, Roman Reigns on Monday Night RAW in Dallas, Texas. [Photo credit: WWE.com]
WWE superstar, Roman Reigns on Monday Night RAW in Dallas, Texas. [Photo credit: WWE.com]

WWE Monday Night RAW after Crown Jewel this week will be live from the RAC Arena in Perth, Australia. After a successful Crown Jewel event, fans will be interested to see how the storylines progress from here, leading up to Saturday Night's Main Event (SNME) on November 1, 2025, and ultimately for Survivor Series: WarGames on November 29, 2025.

All eyes would be on Seth Rollins' next challenger for his World Heavyweight title, and more than that, how Paul Heyman responds to The Visionary's breath-taking win against Cody Rhodes at Crown Jewel. The fans would also be interested to see Roman Reigns' next step in WWE, and if he would give an earful to The Usos or first settle his scores with The Vision. Similarly, Dominik Mysterio will defend his Intercontinental title against Penta, and that could also be the main event.

On that note, we list down four potential endings to WWE RAW tonight.

#4 Gunther returns to challenge Seth Rollins for the World Heavyweight Championship

Gunther can return in the main event of RAW to attack Seth Rollins and challenge him for the title at SNME next month. The Ring General has been absent from the ring since losing the World Heavyweight title to CM Punk at SummerSlam.

He was reportedly injured during the match and was seen bleeding from his nose. WWE, in an update, said that the 38-year-old superstar was injured, which meant that he would be away for the next few weeks.

It's been more than two months now, and WWE can bring Gunther back in action. The Austrian Scion hasn't got a rematch after losing the title, and can set up the match for SNME by taking down Seth Rollins in the main event tonight.

#3 CM Punk helps Roman Reigns take down The Brons

Roman Reigns lost the fight to Bronson Reed at Crown Jewel after miscommunication with Jey Uso. The Yeet master delivered a scathing spear to Reigns, driving him through a table. As a result, Bronson Reed delivered a Tsunami on Reigns and scored the pin. An angry Reigns told The Usos that he would see them after Christmas.

It means that the Big Dog will first try to settle his scores with the Vision members. And if not, The Usos, CM Punk can show up on the show's main event tonight to help Roman Reigns take down The Vision members.

Punk has still not finished his tale with Seth Rollins and The Vision. He still needs to win back the World Heavyweight Championship from Rollins, and for that, he can first take down The Vision members on WWE RAW tonight.

#2 CM Punk attacks Seth Rollins and challenges for a title match at SNME

There are reports that CM Punk can square off against Seth Rollins in a match at SNME next month for the WWE World Heavyweight Championship. That challenge could be thrown by The Straight Edge Superstar right on Monday Night RAW in Australia. On the main event of the show, Punk can interrupt Rollins' address to the crowd and then attack him and then issue a challenge. Adam Pearce can then come out and make the contest official at SNME.

#1 Penta wins the WWE Intercontinental Championship as Finn Balor betrays Dominik Mysterio

Dominik Mysterio will defend his WWE Intercontinental Championship against Penta on RAW tonight. There is a significant possibility that the former AEW star can dethrone Dominik tonight, after Finn Balor and JD McDonagh turn their back on Dom.

Last week on RAW, Dominik Mysterio teamed up with Balor and McDonagh to take on Penta, AJ Styles, and Dragon Lee in a 6-man tag team match. However, the 28-year-old superstar fled the scene when Rusev came out to attack him. As a result, the Judgment Day lost the match.

Therefore, Finn Balor can take revenge on Dominik by not helping him out against Penta. Moreover, things also haven't been good between the two lately. Three weeks back, Balor was miffed with Dom for not helping out JD McDonagh against his fight with Rusev. As a result, Balor and JD didn't come out for Dom in his match against The Bulgarian Brute next week on RAW. And now, with Dom once again fleeing the battlefield, Finn Balor can teach him a bitter lesson.

Penta can beat Dominik for the Intercontinental title tonight and win his maiden WWE title on the show. Dominik would then formally exit the Judgment Day and begin his rivalry with Balor.

Edited by Mohammad Bilal
