4 potential endings to WWE SmackDown tonight

WWE is on fire right now. Business is booming in some ways like never before and in other ways the industry is stronger than it has been in decades. It is a good time to be a fan of pro wrestling.

World Wrestling Entertainment is the promotion that is primarily booming. New television contracts and renewed fan interest have helped catapult the company to greater heights, as has RAW's move to the global streaming platform Netflix. The product is doing so well that SmackDown has also moved to a three-hour timeslot, albeit temporarily.

The blue brand's latest episode will be airing later tonight on the USA Network. So far, LA Knight vs. Tama Tonga and the Motor City Machine Guns vs. Pretty Deadly have been advertised, and not much else.

Trending

This article will take a look at a handful of big and exciting endings that could go down on SmackDown tonight. This includes an epic return, a shocking betrayal, and a new stable war kicking off.

Corey Graves deleted his Tweet! More details HERE.

Below are four potential endings to WWE SmackDown tonight:

#4. The Wyatt Sicks could attack The Bloodline on WWE SmackDown

Expand Tweet

Big news broke on WWE RAW just a few weeks ago. The Miz let Karrion Kross and the world know that The Wyatt Sicks were being moved from Monday nights to Friday Night SmackDown as part of the Transfer Window.

The Wyatt Sicks is a stable consisting of Uncle Howdy, Dexter Lumis, Joe Gacy, Nikki Cross, and Erick Rowan. Their first feud in WWE was against American Made, but their second rivalry, with The Final Testament, was inexplicably cut short with the sudden move to SmackDown.

On SmackDown tonight, Jacob Fatu, Solo Sikoa, and Tama Tonga could be interrupted by The Wyatt Sicks. A chaotic brawl could then take place as the blue brand goes off the air, which would be totally hectic, but wildly entertaining.

#3. Charlotte Flair could return to confront Tiffany Stratton

Expand Tweet

Tiffany Stratton is the new WWE Women's Champion. She won the prized title a few weeks ago by cashing in her Money in the Bank contract on Nia Jax. From there, she has already successfully retained her gold against Bayley.

Meanwhile, Charlotte Flair has been absent from WWE programming for over a year now. She suffered a leg injury on SmackDown and has been working hard for a comeback since then. On the blue brand last week, a vignette aired teasing her return.

The ending of Friday Night SmackDown could see Charlotte make her anticipated yet shocking return to go face-to-face with Tiffany Stratton. Flair could even lay Tiffany out to make it clear that she wants the World Title. A Stratton vs. Flair feud is surely money waiting to be made.

#2. Solo Sikoa could be kicked out of The Bloodline

Solo Sikoa took over The Bloodline in April and began to lead the heel group featuring Tama Tonga, Tonga Loa, and Jacob Fatu. The WWE stable was dangerous, but things went awry for them once Roman Reigns returned at SummerSlam 2024.

Most recently, Reigns defeated Solo Sikoa for the Ula Fala on the RAW Netflix premiere in a Tribal Combat Match. Since then, The Street Champion has been silent and awkwardly walked out of the ring on WWE SmackDown last week without saying anything. Jacob Fatu and Tama Tonga looked on quite confused.

Tonight, Solo could end up being kicked out of the faction. If Jacob and Tama no longer respect Solo or believe that he can't handle being a leader, his days are numbered. SmackDown ending with Jacob Fatu brutally laying Sikoa out could be quite interesting to witness.

#1. Roman Reigns could confront Cody Rhodes

Expand Tweet

Cody Rhodes is the Undisputed WWE Champion. He won the prized belt by dethroning Roman Reigns in the main event of The Show of Shows last April. That was a rematch from the headliner of WrestleMania 39.

During a recent episode of SmackDown, Paul Heyman and Cody Rhodes had a face-to-face confrontation. Heyman made it clear that The American Nightmare was respected by both himself and Roman Reigns, but also that The Tribal Chief was coming for the World Title.

Reigns is entering the Men's Royal Rumble Match and plans to win and dethrone Rhodes at WrestleMania 41. Ahead of that, the OTC could shockingly show up unadvertised on SmackDown and go face-to-face with Cody Rhodes.

This could be a major teaser for a future WrestleMania rematch and one that would leave fans buzzing on social media.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback