4 Potential Endings to WWE SmackDown Tonight

The upcoming episode of SmackDown will see the feuds and storylines escalate with Wrestlepalooza just two weeks away. It is expected to be a blockbuster show, as the event will take place in the Allstate Arena in Chicago. CM Punk, John Cena and several top stars will be featured on the blue brand tonight. What will remain the focal point is how the show ends.

Rumors suggest that AJ Lee could make her highly anticipated return to WWE tonight. Besides, it is also expected to be Cena's last appearance on SmackDown as an in-ring competitor. Brock Lesnar could also show up tonight out of nowhere to make a statement. With these superstars involved, there are several ways the show can go off the air.

Here are four potential endings to WWE SmackDown tonight:

#4. Brock Lesnar could wreak havoc on John Cena

John Cena could show up during the main event of SmackDown and deliver a passionate promo. He could speak about his farewell tour coming to an end, having only a handful of dates left. Just then, Brock Lesnar's theme song could echo in the arena. The Beast Incarnate could come out to the ring, eyeing Cena with a malevolent gaze.

He could storm into the ring and unleash a merciless attack on The Never Seen 17. Following that, Brock Lesnar could hoist John Cena on his shoulders and hit him with multiple F5s, leaving the veteran unconscious on the mat. He could then walk away from the ring while the camera shows a devastated Cena as SmackDown goes off air.

#3. AJ Lee may return and confront Becky Lynch on SmackDown

CM Punk is expected to be involved in the main event tonight, as the show will air from Chicago. During his potential segment on SmackDown, Becky Lynch could once again interrupt him in an attempt to humiliate The Second City Saint. The two could be involved in a heated exchange of words. However, Punk could reveal that he came with a backup this time.

In a shocking turn of events, AJ Lee could make her shocking return to the company, leaving the WWE Universe in a frenzy. The former Divas Champion could storm into the ring and attack Lynch, causing the latter to retreat. CM Punk and AJ Lee could stand tall in the ring, embracing each other in what would be a heartfelt reunion in WWE.

#2. Rhea Ripley could join forces with CM Punk

CM Punk hinted on RAW this week that he would be on tonight's SmackDown. There are chances that Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch may be plotting something to ruin his homecoming in Chicago. Rollins could attack Punk from behind during the Chicago native's promo. Lynch could aid The Visionary by potentially setting up tables or using weapons to attack the veteran.

However, Rhea Ripley could run out to the ring to even the numbers. The Eradicator could drive Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch away from the ring. She could join forces with CM Punk in his battle against the power couple. SmackDown may go off air with Ripley and Punk standing in the ring while Rollins and Lynch stand furiously on the ramp.

#1. AJ Lee may close the show with a challenge for Wrestlepalooza

CM Punk could appear in the ring tonight and discuss how Seth Rollins has dragged his wife, Becky Lynch, into their feud. He could vehemently state how things have become far too personal now. The Best in the World could tell his hometown fans that he has a big surprise for them tonight. Immediately after, a familiar theme song could play in the arena.

AJ Lee could make a blockbuster return to WWE. The Black Widow could enter the ring and grab a microphone. Blazing with fury, Lee could state that Lynch made a grave mistake by laying her hands on Punk. Without wasting a second, she could challenge Becky and Seth to a mixed tag team match at Wrestlepalooza. The show could go off the air with AJ Lee and CM Punk embracing each other.

