4 potential endings to WWE SummerSlam 2025 Night 2

With John Cena having turned babyface just two nights before his Undisputed WWE Championship defense against Cody Rhodes in a Street Fight later tonight in the main event of SummerSlam, the questions are endless, and so are the possibilities.Perhaps for the first time in history, a heel has suddenly turned babyface and, in doing so, increased the hype of his upcoming match against another babyface, with speculations as to what really goes down between Cena &amp; Cody later tonight at an insane level.Is Cena's face turn a ruse? Has The American Nightmare really succeeded in turning the reigning Undisputed WWE Champion into a babyface and showing up as the &quot;Real John Cena&quot; at SummerSlam? Or has he manipulated the 17-time World Champion because he is the one who has given in to darkness? And if so, how long has he been orchestrating this? Finally, will The Rock have any role to play tonight?As for Cena showing up as his &quot;best self,&quot; does the &quot;Real John Cena&quot; even exist anymore, or is the version of him that we have seen since March 2025 the new &quot;Real John Cena?&quot; Well, with just hours left to go, let us jump to the business at hand: four ways SummerSlam Sunday could end following the incredible events of Night One.#4. John Cena defeats Cody Rhodes clean; retains the Undisputed WWE Championship at SummerSlamWith Cody Rhodes set to film the upcoming Street Fighter movie over the next few weeks, a result once considered seems up in the air. Maybe John Cena will retain the title tonight. Cena's babyface turn, thus, may have been a last-minute decision to not deprive SmackDown of a top babyface.Given Cena's upcoming schedule, where he is set to be slightly more regular over the next month, he may retain the title against Cody and continue as the Undisputed WWE Champion, giving us one final run with the title as the &quot;Super Cena&quot; we know and love (and some of us used to hate).Given his standing on the roster and all he has accomplished and is yet to accomplish, Cody losing to Cena won't be a burial by any means, and if the match is good enough with its high expectations, it may earn more goodwill and support from fans as well.#3. John Cena &quot;turns heel again&quot; and reveals it was all a ruse as he retains the Undisputed WWE Championship at SummerSlamIf Cody is indeed set to be on a short hiatus going forward, John Cena winning tonight at SummerSlam does make sense. However, a lot of signs and speculation suggest Cena turning heel &quot;again&quot; and defeating Rhodes to retain the Undisputed WWE Championship tonight. The Cenation Leader's sudden babyface turn on SmackDown, just days before the Street Fight, was almost too convenient, perhaps an expertly timed act designed to regain unanimous crowd favor and The American Nightmare's trust.The timing is suspicious, especially given Cena’s history of psychological warfare and manipulation since Elimination Chamber. His words about &quot;pretending to be bad&quot; ring hollow when you recall how convincingly he outwitted Cody, CM Punk, Seth Rollins, and others. If the person we’ve seen for months is the real Cena now, then Friday’s turn was merely a feint; one final setup to bait Cody Rhodes into letting his guard down.SummerSlam may perhaps even feature help from The Rock or Travis Scott, under the illusion of retribution following Cena's words on SmackDown, only for it all to be part of the latter's master plan. Of course, the next question would be what the endgame is with his title reign and whether Cody comes back after his movie shoot and again chases John. Will fans even get behind him or want to see that match? And who could beat John Cena then, if not Cody Rhodes?Cody Rhodes, meanwhile, faces a uniquely perilous conundrum. He knows he can't trust Cena, but attacking preemptively would make him the villain in the eyes of a crowd that is already unpredictable. Rhodes is trapped in a moral vice grip: uphold his ideals and risk being fooled again, or act out of distrust and risk losing the audience. If John Cena does play him and wins once more, the execution would have to be perfect, or The American Nightmare won't just lose a match; he’ll lose all credibility, perhaps permanently, and look even more gullible than he did at WrestleMania.#2. Cody Rhodes turns heel to win the Undisputed WWE Championship at SummerSlamIn perhaps the most exciting possible scenario, Cody Rhodes could end up turning heel on John Cena tonight at SummerSlam. A &quot;double turn&quot; has been speculated for weeks, and despite all the reasons not to do it, what else could realistically top the events of Night One?Even if Cody Rhodes vs. John Cena at SummerSlam looks infinitely better than what they were involved in at WrestleMania, a clean finish, whether Cena wins or Cody, risks paling in comparison to the Night One main event featuring CM Punk and Gunther, a certified MOTY contender, and of course, Seth Rollins' stunning feat thereafter. This would be akin to WrestleMania 41, where Cena and Cody obviously failed to top the incredible Night One main event.As for the alternate shocking finish, while John Cena turning heel may make sense from his character's perspective, where could WWE possibly go with his title reign thereafter? Even if the company manages to avoid making Cody look bad, and if he is the endgame, will fans even get invested in the same? Instead, the promotion has the chance to do the unthinkable: turn the biggest babyface they have had since Cena, turn heel on the legend himself.John Cena's heel run may have taught WWE a few things; firstly, that if you want to make a monumental heel turn, it needs time to pay off. Cena, too close to the end of his career, didn't have that. Secondly, it needs to be organic. Cody still has a long way to go as an in-ring performer and can pull off a believable heel turn for the right reasons. And thirdly, just an epic moment isn't enough; the follow-up has to deliver, and plans need to be in place, lest the moment itself be remembered bitterly, and if WWE has it in the bag, Cody Rhodes turning at SummerSlam could be the beginning of an epic saga. The setup is already there: Cody summoned the &quot;Real John Cena&quot; just to screw him over.#1. Cody Rhodes beats John Cena clean in a brutal Street Fight; Cena passes the torch at SummerSlamAs incredible as the moment Cody turns heel at SummerSlam can be, as much as it makes sense from his character's perspective (IF WWE HAS A PLAN), and as great as the follow-up to it could potentially be, now is just not the time to turn him heel. The American Nightmare is special. He is the face of the company. He has arguably the toughest job of any wrestler in the company, and what's amazing is that he remains underappreciated only because he has somehow been so incredible that he has made it all look so easy.As people complain about how white-meat he is, how a suit-and-tie champion with elegant, eloquent and extensive vocabulary can't connect as a &quot;man of the people,&quot; how he has allegedly been overpushed, or thrust into the limelight straight from AEW over fellow superstars who helped carry WWE over the years prior, or whatever else, Cody has done a better job in the toughest role one can have than anyone thought he ever could have.At SummerSlam, it may be time to recognise that. It may be time for John Cena to finally pass the torch, and in a very meta way showcase how Rhodes deserves everything he has got despite all the backstage politics, and the frequent absence of dancing partners in the biggest feuds in the company, and the smarter-than-ever crowds, and seemingly impossible shoes to fill, Cody Rhodes has delivered, and he has deleiver royally, time and again.Rhodes has carried the company as a wrestler as much as an ambassador, told amazing stories, been in amazing main event matches, cut incredible promos and connected with fans from all demographics, especially as the lovable superhero that children love and aspire to be like, and he has maintained his status as the biggest babyface in the business all this while.