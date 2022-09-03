4 potential future roles for The Undertaker in WWE

Throughout WWE history, there has never been anyone who has impacted the sport quite like The Undertaker. The 6'10" Texan grew up with basketball in his heart and on his mind as he once considered playing pro ball in Europe before a gym conversation persuaded Taker to view professional wrestling as a career.

The Undertaker started to get that itch that led to him seeking the services of WWE Hall of Famer Buzz Sawyer to train him, and the rest is history.

As we now know, Taker has retired from in-ring action, and following his Hall of Fame induction, he seems to have ridden off into the sunset. It is difficult to think about wrestling without The Undertaker being involved.

With that said, there are ways that Taker could be a part of the business without performing in the ring. The following list contains potential options that The Undertaker could use to remain a member of the promotion.

#4. The Undertaker could be a part of the WWE Pre-Show panels

The Undertaker would provide a great perspective at the commentary booth.

If you notice, before the monthly premium events, there is usually a pre-show panel in which numerous commentators and wrestling legends give their input regarding the upcoming show.

Booker T, Jerry 'The King' Lawler, and JBL are just a few of the WWE legends who have provided pre-show analysis and opinions regarding the matches for the event.

The Undertaker may not be known for talking much, but he certainly has a great insight into the business and the various rivalries that keep the fanbase engaged.

Having the legend as a part of the pre-show panel would be something that the WWE Universe would be excited about and possibly entice more people to tune into the event.

#3 - The Undertaker could be a great producer

The Undertaker would fit in perfectly with these former superstars turned producers.

The role of a WWE producer is a very important one. Despite not receiving much credit for what they do, the producers are the ones who make sure the wheels keep rolling for events. If they don't do their job correctly, everything can fall apart.

Some feel the promotion needs better producers and backstage agents. The Undertaker is someone who no one would argue against having backstage.

WWE producers are essentially the liaison between the superstars and the creative team. They are typically the last ones the stars see before their entrance and the first ones they see after their match.

The producer is the one who prepares the performer, provides them with last-minute instructions, and reminds them of important details regarding the match, as well as the storyline.

Simply put - the producer is the proverbial coach for the stars as they enter the battlefield, and The Undertaker would be a perfect fit to provide expert advice and guidance.

#2 - Performance Center/NXT Coach

@Undertaker @30Undertaker The mystique he held in the ring has not been replicated by any other wrestler. Now that he's retired, The Undertaker could take on a backstage role at the Performance Center as a trainer for the next generation of wrestling talent. Goodnight Undertaker The mystique he held in the ring has not been replicated by any other wrestler. Now that he's retired, The Undertaker could take on a backstage role at the Performance Center as a trainer for the next generation of wrestling talent. Goodnight Undertaker https://t.co/8oQFupc29Z

One of the primary reasons for WWE's continued success is the result of the coaching from the coaches at the Performance Center. Former stars such as Matt Bloom, Fit Finlay, Terry Taylor, and Shawn Michaels are just a few of the top-tier coaches and trainers who currently work at the Performance Center.

The Undertaker is someone who would be a tremendous resource if WWE were to seek his services as a coach. Not only would he be able to help up-and-coming NXT talent, but he would also be a tremendous source of help and guidance for the current main roster stars.

The Phenom is one of the best minds the business has ever known. Having him as a readily available resource could be valuable for superstars and fans alike.

#1 - WWE Creative/Writer

The Undertaker was one of the greatest storytellers in wrestling history.

The Undertaker is quite possibly the greatest storyteller in WWE history, and with Triple H in charge, Taker could be another piece to the new creative puzzle.

No one has ever captivated the fans without words quite like The Undertaker. The way he walks, his subtle moves, and his overall body of work is something that most wrestlers only dream of emulating.

A writer is one of the most important positions within the company. These unsung heroes are responsible for putting the intricate pieces of the sports entertainment puzzle together, and it's evident that The Undertaker's history is enough to qualify him to be a writer or a part of the creative team.

