4 potential replacements for Jey Uso if he ditches the team at Survivor Series: WarGames

While many people were pleasantly surprised with the addition of Randy Orton to Team Rhodes at Survivor Series: WarGames, Jey Uso didn't appear to share the sentiment. Once Rhodes used the terms 'Apex Predator' and 'Legacy,' fans easily put two and two together to realize The Viper was the fifth member.

The announcement was cheered by many people, but Jey Uso was clearly shaken by the revelation. Jey has won over many fans and stars since defecting from The Bloodline. His actions as a member of the group, however, severely cost many performers.

With the apparent dread on his face, will Jey Uso make it to Survivor Series: WarGames, or will he ditch his team so can avoid facing Randy Orton? If he ditches his team, the following four stars could fill in as his replacement.

#4 Ricochet has WarGames experience

Ricochet would love another shot to kick Dominik Mysterio in the face

The One and Only has been in and out of the ongoing feud with The Judgment Day. He's had issues with Dominik Mysterio, especially when his fiance, Samantha Irvin, is brought up by opponents.

Ricochet has also gained the respect of World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins, who believes Ricochet deserves a title shot. The former US Champion has been featured regularly under Triple H and has shown why he should have been featured all along.

Another factor in his favor is that he competed in WarGames when it was revitalized for NXT use. He jumped all around and off of the cage, so he'd easily provide highlights in the match.

#3 AJ Styles is a top star in WWE

The Phenomenal One would give Team Cody another former WWE Champion

AJ Styles was the first target of The Judgment Day when it formed. He battled Edge and Damian Priest, and later Finn Balor and Priest after Edge was ousted from the group.

The former WWE champion has been off SmackDown for a few weeks now, but could return at any time. He's one of the most popular stars in WWE, so his inclusion would still be cheered, despite fans loving Jey Uso.

Becky Lynch crossed the line to join the SmackDown WarGames match, so Styles or the other stars after him could do the same for RAW's fight.

#2 LA Knight doesn't currently have a spot at Survivor Series: WarGames

Despite battling The Bloodline on SmackDown, a new wrinkle was added on last week's show. After LA Knight battled Jimmy Uso, Solo Sikoa came out to aid his cousin in a post-match beatdown of The Megastar.

In a slightly shocking moment, Cody Rhodes stormed to the ring to back up LA Knight. Knight didn't seem like he was overly happy or angry, but accepted the help.

Adam Pearce and Nick Aldis had a backstage conversation on RAW, so any number of things could have been discussed. There could be backup plans, and one featuring a way to get Knight on the card.

#1 Kevin Owens has experience against the Judgment Day

The current full-time star that would make the most sense as a replacement for Jey Uso, should he disappear for the WarGames Match, is Kevin Owens.

Owens consistently battled The Judgment Day before he was shipped to SmackDown to complete the trade for Jey Uso. He and Sami Zayn were Undisputed Tag Team Champions and their run was ended by the Judgment Day.

The Prizefighter also has a history with Seth Rollins, and Owens has competed in two WarGames matches. He isn't afraid to put his body on the line and WarGames often features many big spots.