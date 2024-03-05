4 predictions for the next WWE Hall of Fame inductee after Paul Heyman

The WWE Hall of Fame has been ongoing for around two decades now. It first actually began a decade prior, with 1993 being the debut of the ceremony in honor of the late, great Andre the Giant. The company held events honoring legends for the next few years before it went dormant until mid-2000.

The Hall of Fame has been a yearly thing since then, with the only exception being the 2020 edition. While the 2020 Hall of Fame class is still recognized, there was no ceremony thanks to the worldwide pandemic. Those inducted were instead highlighted the following year in 2021.

The first inductee in the 2024 Hall of Fame was first revealed yesterday. The legendary Paul Heyman was announced. Heyman is currently well known for his time with The Bloodline, but he is a former booker, owner, manager, commentator, and photographer in the world of pro wrestling.

Naturally, the question becomes who else should be inducted into the prestigious Hall of Fame? This article will look at a handful of names or acts who both deserve it and could very well be next to be honored by the biggest wrestling company on Earth.

Below are four predictions for the next WWE Hall of Fame inductee after Paul Heyman.

#4. Bray Wyatt could be honored by WWE

Bray Wyatt on SmackDown

Bray Wyatt was one of the most intriguing and engaging superstars in WWE history. Once he developed the Bray character, he set himself apart from everybody else in the industry with his amazing promos and unique mind for entertainment.

Tragically, the former WWE Champion passed away in 2023. The news came as a shock to the wrestling world. The company honored him multiple times on RAW and SmackDown afterwards, doing their best to keep his legacy alive.

That could continue with the 2024 Hall of Fame. Bray being inducted out of respect for his hard work would make sense. He already had a Hall of Fame-worthy career. While Wyatt typically wouldn't have been inducted for another decade or two, it would be acceptable and classy now following his tragic passing.

#3. Lex Luger is worthy of a Hall of Fame spot

Lex Luger is a legend in professional wrestling. He is a former bodybuilder who became a champion in World Championship Wrestling. Lex also had a run in WWE where he was a co-winner of the 1994 Royal Rumble Match.

At one point, The Total Package had a notoriously rocky relationship with WWE. He left the WWF in 1995 with little notice and appeared on the debut episode of WCW Monday Nitro. This was the first shot fired in the Monday Night War.

Luger appears to be on better terms with the company these days. He has been used in or even has been the focal point of documentaries. Lex has also appeared on The Bump. Given how much he did in his career, a Hall of Fame induction would be an obvious move.

#2. Sabu helped innovate extreme

Sabu is one of the most influential and mesmerizing superstars of all time. He became well known for his dangerous stunts and extreme style in ECW and Japan. In many ways, he is responsible for wrestlers regularly putting their opponents through tables to this very day.

The extreme superstar's most influential run may have been with ECW, but he did spend time in World Wrestling Entertainment. When WWE revived ECW as a brand, Sabu was part of it. He also appeared on RAW at various points and even competed against John Cena at Vengeance in 2006.

Sabu's long-time best friend and rival Rob Van Dam was inducted into the Hall of Fame in the past. With Paul Heyman going in too, it would only make sense for another icon of extreme to go in, especially when the ceremony will be held in Philly.

#1. Jim Cornette & The Midnight Express are an iconic group

The Midnight Express was one of the greatest tag teams of all time. Bobby Eaton with either Stan Lane or Dennis Condrey always delivered in the ring. While the tag team never really found themselves in WWE, they are still iconic in professional wrestling.

Beyond those three members, The Midnight Express is likely best remembered for their manager Jim Cornette. The loud-mouthed and obnoxious heel is so good at his schtick that he still riles fans up with his podcasts each week. He is loud, opinionated, and controversial.

If WWE can look past that controversy, however, they could and should induct the core four members of The Midnight Express into the Hall of Fame this year. Their greatest rivals, The Rock 'n' Roll Express, have already been inducted. The Midnight Express should be next.

