4 Questions on everyone's minds heading into WWE Elimination Chamber 2025

WWE is in the home stretch of its buildup to Elimination Chamber 2025, and it has been a rollercoaster ride. From John Cena declaring his entry in the Men's Chamber Match at the post-Rumble press conference to the various qualifying matches, the Road to Toronto has brought the thrills. Just when it looked like the dust had settled, The Rock ramped up the intrigue with his enigmatic offer to Cody Rhodes.

These and more twists and turns have kept fans on the edge of their seats, with the Road to WrestleMania 41 still full of possibilities. As such, questions have been raised, some of which could be answered on March 1. The answers to these questions will provide fans with a better picture of what The Show of Shows will look like.

Here are four questions on everyone's mind heading into WWE Elimination Chamber 2025:

#4. What returns/interferences can we expect at WWE Elimination Chamber 2025?

Randy Orton (L), Roman Reigns (C), and Jade Cargill (R) are all currently out of action. [Images via WWE.com]

The WWE Elimination Chamber 2025 card will feature 18 Superstars in action, along with The Rock and Cody Rhodes in a promo segment. All these stars will come to the Toronto Premium Live Event with an eye on WrestleMania 41, but a good number of them need to look over their shoulders for recent opponents who may still have an axe to grind with them.

Take, for example, Seth Rollins and Kevin Owens, who have sidelined Roman Reigns and Randy Orton, respectively. What about whoever put Jade Cargill on the shelf, be it Liv Morgan, Bianca Belair, or Naomi? There's a good chance that one of Reigns, Orton, and Cargill will show up in Toronto unannounced to exact revenge on their past attackers.

The question is, who will it be? Will it be two of them or all three? Is there another unforeseen event that will shock the world at the March 1 PLE?

#3. What will be the finish to Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn's Unsanctioned Match?

Expand Tweet

Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn have faced off in almost every match situation in WWE. Be it NXT TakeOver main events, weekly TV matches, singles action, tag team bouts, or even WrestleMania, KO and The Underdog from The Underground have been there and done that. However, Saturday's Unsanctioned Match at the Elimination Chamber will mark uncharted territory for this "wrestling soulmate" rivalry.

How will the Canadian stars top their previous No Disqualification, Last Man Standing, and more finishes? With seven weeks to WrestleMania 41, can Triple H and Co. afford to write either man off for the coming weeks with what will undoubtedly be a brutal conclusion? Will this chapter of their story end at the Rogers Center or continue to The Show of Shows?

We know Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens will take each other to the limit, but the payoff and consequences of this grudge match are still very much in question.

#2. Which WrestleMania 41 matches will be set up at WWE Elimination Chamber 2025?

Expand Tweet

WWE Elimination Chamber 2025 will be the last PLE on the Road to WrestleMania 41. The Men's and Women's Chamber Matches, the main attractions of the premium live event, will confirm the challengers for the world champions who were not chosen by the 2025 Royal Rumble winners. However, more matches for The Showcase of The Immortals could be set up via various eliminations.

Who will earn a shot at the Undisputed WWE Championship and the Women's World Title by winning their respective Chamber matches? Will favorites John Cena and Bianca Belair punch their tickets to Las Vegas? What will CM Punk and Naomi do in that case?

Speculation has been running wild since the Royal Rumble, and the March 1 PLE could answer a great deal of these questions regarding WrestleMania 41.

#1. Will Cody Rhodes take The Rock's offer at WWE Elimination Chamber 2025?

Expand Tweet

The Rock returned to WWE on last week's SmackDown to announce New Orleans as WrestleMania 42's location. The Final Boss then invited Cody Rhodes to the ring, proceeding to make the latter an offer that left everyone talking. The Great One asked The American Nightmare for his "soul," promising greatness beyond Rhodes' wildest dreams in return for becoming "his champion."

With the former AEW star looking dazed and confused, The Brahma Bull declared that he would be at Elimination Chamber 2025 to get an answer. This has left fans with a lot of questions regarding the upcoming segment at the Toronto PLE. Will Cody Rhodes take The Rock's offer? What retaliation will he face if he declines? What rewards will he receive if he accepts? Will any other superstars come into play?

This segment will have the entire WWE Universe on the edge of its seats because of the potentially far-reaching implications it may hold.

