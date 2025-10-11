4 Reasons why Austin Theory is being considered for The Vision

According to a recent report by Dave Meltzer on the Wrestling Observer Radio, former United States Champion Austin Theory is being considered for a spot in the heel WarGames team, where he may be joining The Vision and Brock Lesnar against some of Seth Rollins' arch-nemesis across RAW and SmackDown.

While these rumors, also backed up by Fightful, who have been told "it was definitely an option," remain just that until anything to corroborate in happens on screen, the mere possibility has been received with some scepticism from wrestling fans, not just regarding whether it may happen, but also why it should or shouldn't happen.

So, with that being said, in this article, we shall discuss three reasons why Austin Theory is being considered for the Men's WarGames Match at Survivor Series as part of or firmly allied with The Vision.

#4 WarGames already has a lot of potential star power

Fans consider someone like Drew McIntyre to be a better fit as the fifth member for Seth Rollins' team in WarGames, but with a ton of massive names as options on the babyface side, there is a need to diversify the star power and distribute it evenly across the show.

The WWE Universe wants to see CM Punk, Roman Reigns, John Cena, Randy Orton, and Cody Rhodes, and as awesome a spectacle as that would be, where does that leave the rest of the card and the rest of the booking from now till December? And where does that leave Jey Uso and Jimmy Uso, and LA Knight?

Some combination of the names mentioned, allied with more up-and-coming stars like Austin Theory, makes perfect sense. It does not congest the match and allows for someone like Drew McIntyre, contrary to prevailing discourse, to not just be one of ten people in a star-studded main event, but rather be featured in a more prominent role in a WWE Championship match.

#3 Allows Austin Theory to be elevated

WarGames last year elevated Bronson Reed to new heights. He did end up breaking his toe when he fell, or rather jumped off the top of a cage, but it was one of the craziest spots of the year, especially with how CM Punk timed saving Roman Reigns to perfection. Meanwhile, back in 2022, WarGames elevated Sami Zayn to newer heights in the hierarchy of WWE and The Bloodline.

Austin Theory, if he emerges as an ally of The Vision in the weeks leading up to WarGames, could have a star-making performance at WarGames. At the very least, he could be positioned as a major force to be reckoned with, leading up to the annual extravaganza and in the fallout from it. It is the perfect way to reintroduce Theory — in the thick of the main event scene and in one of the biggest matches of the year.

#2 Austin Theory has a relationship with Seth Rollins, and joining The Vision full-time would be a win-win

Austin Theory has been allied with Seth Rollins as part of his faction back in 2020, even if for a short amount of time. But they do have an extensive history; Theory also feuded with Rollins over the United States Championship back in 2022. More importantly, though, Theory is what the Vision illustrates: the future.

Theory obviously won't be allied with Grayson Waller going forward, and their quiet break-up means that their feud that once seemed inevitable now isn't just not needed, but also undesirable. WWE can put it all in the past by simply having Theory be involved in the most prominent story on RAW. And with The BronSons also being pushed in a tag team scenario, Theory could be the guy who goes after the Intercontinental Championship.

#1 Finally sets up Austin Theory as a main event talent

Eventually, as part of the power struggle that will inevitably implode The Vision, Austin Theory could be a major piece of that equation. A conflict between Seth Rollins and Paul Heyman is already brewing, and while it may be a ruse or may settle down right now, eventually, everything does come to an end.

Theory being involved not just presents him in the most prominent faction in WWE, but with Paul Heyman in his corner, allows him a lucrative behind-the-scenes mentorship and on-screen partnership, too. He has long been touted as potentially being one of the absolute top guys in the business in the future. A sustained push near the top as part of The Vision, while constantly interacting with bona fide main eventers, would gradually turn him into one himself.

The decisive moment could be the implosion of The Vision, which could allow Bron Breakker and Austin Theory to get the level pedigree, exposure, and experience to truly be at the same level as WWE's very top talent: in the conversation for extended runs in the World Title pictures and main eventing PLEs in one-on-one matches.

