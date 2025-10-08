4 Reasons why Bronson Reed must squash Roman Reigns at WWE Crown Jewel

Bronson Reed has a chance at redemption against Roman Reigns on his home turf this Saturday, as The Aus-Zilla is set to face the OTC in an Australian Street Fight at Crown Jewel. The two stars previously collided at Clash in Paris, where Reigns was victorious.

Ad

However, Reed, along with his Vision stablemate, Bron Breakker, launched a vicious post-match attack on Reigns. The Head of the Table had to be stretchered out of the arena and was sidelined for almost a month.

The former Undisputed WWE Champion returned on the September 29 episode of RAW, helping The Usos defeat Reed and Breakker in a Tornado Tag Team Match. The upcoming bout between Reigns and Reed was made official on this week's edition of the red brand's show.

Ad

Trending

Ad

Is Triple H getting overconfident? Here are the signs!

Now, given that The Aus-Zilla suffered a loss against the OTC in the previous match and that the event will take place in his home country, Reed must find a way to emerge victorious this Saturday.

Not only that, the powerhouse should win convincingly. Let's discuss four reasons why Bronson Reed must squash Roman Reigns at Crown Jewel.

#4. Bronson Reed needs to establish himself as a monster

While Bronson Reed has been on a dominant run as part of The Vision, he is arguably the least important member of the faction. The focus is mainly on Seth Rollins, who is the current World Heavyweight Champion, and Bron Breakker, who is being positioned as the future of the industry.

Ad

Given this, Crown Jewel has presented a perfect opportunity for the Australian star to put everyone on notice. If Reed squashes a legend like Roman Reigns, his credibility as a singles star is likely to skyrocket, something he could use.

#3. Paul Heyman may consider Bronson Reed to lead The Vision

Seth Rollins' obsession with finally defeating Cody Rhodes has blurred his vision of leading The Vision, and it has caused friction between him and Paul Heyman. Rollins and Heyman had an intense backstage segment on this week's RAW, where The Oracle made it clear that if The Architect loses to Rhodes this Saturday, he may have to rethink why he sided with Rollins.

Ad

Therefore, if The Visionary loses against The American Nightmare at Crown Jewel, Heyman may deem him unfit to lead The Vision. On the other hand, if Bronson Reed destroys Roman Reigns this Saturday, he may instantly become a favorite to take over The Vision's leadership.

#2. Roman Reigns may start second-guessing himself

Ever since Roman Reigns became The Tribal Chief, he has never been short of confidence. However, as time passes and the dynamic shifts, the larger-than-life character of the OTC must start showing vulnerability to create a realistic and compelling storyline. Given his current position on the roster and his part-time schedule, now may be the perfect time to start that journey.

Ad

If Reigns is squashed at Crown Jewel, his confidence may take a major hit, and he could start questioning his own ability. This could be an exciting storyline for fans to witness, making it a solid reason why Reed should dominate the OTC this Saturday.

#1. It could plant the seeds for Roman Reigns vs. Jey Uso down the line

Jey Uso has been taking advice from Roman Reigns lately in his quest to regain the World Heavyweight Championship. The Head of the Table is seemingly grooming The YEET Master to be his successor, renewing the Bloodline story with an interesting dynamic.

Now, if Reigns suffers a devastating loss against Bronson Reed in his upcoming bout, Jey may start reconsidering his decision to follow the OTC's advice. The YEET Master may not look at Reigns the same way he does now, leading to him potentially turning on Roman and setting up a future one-on-one showdown between the cousins.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Parth Pujara . Know More