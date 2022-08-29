4 reasons why Charlotte Flair should break Ric Flair's record 

When Charlotte Flair made her WWE debut, nobody believed she would come close to matching her father's legacy. However, at this moment in time, she is well on her way to doing Ric Flair proud, and potentially even surpassing him.

Charlotte is currently a 13-time World Champion, putting her three title reigns behind her father. Given how very much she is in her prime, there is every chance she crosses 16. The Queen is already one of the greatest performers of her generation and will transcend to a whole new level of greatness if she manages to hit and surpass sweet 16.

On that note, we look at four reasons why Charlotte Flair should break Ric Flair's record.

#4 Records are meant to be broken

Who knew the young queen would reach the heights she has today?

When Ric Flair retired from in-ring competition in WWE, it looked like no one would even come close to the number of times he won the world title. Fast-forward to today, and we have John Cena, Randy Orton and Charlotte Flair on 16, 14 and 13 respectively.

Taking a look at those names, Charlotte surpassing 16 reigns almost looks to be a certainty. Given her age advantage, her full-time schedule, and the way she almost wins championships every year, we can't see her retiring without breaking her father's record. These kinds of things come to an end with time, and we are sure The Nature Boy will only be too happy to see his daughter being the one to do it.

#3 It would be great for women's wrestling

Women's wrestling has come a long way in the last decade. WWE has excelled at presenting their female superstars on equal footing with their male counterparts. It is now time to take the next step by making a massive statement, and something like Charlotte Flair entering the male-dominated history books does that perfectly.

A quick look at World Championship statistics will show you that everyone at the top are men. WWE can break that mold by having Charlotte Flair surpass her father's record of 16 world title reigns. Her name, among the greatest to ever do it, would put women's wrestling into the stratosphere.

#2 It would make her the first female megastar

It's time for Charlotte to step into the elite club

Many will argue that Becky Lynch's transition to The Man was the first time WWE had a female megastar on their hands. But if you look at her career and her accomplishments in isolation, they are not comparable to the best draws the company has seen. Charlotte Flair's resume is also far from a megastar product, but she is closer to that sphere than Lynch is.

With all due respect to Big Time Becks, the numbers are in Flair's favor. She has nearly twice the number of World Championship reigns, and has held more gold than a jewelry shop. If The Queen manages to surpass the legendary Ric Flair's record, she will have reached the pinnacle of wrestling.

Doing so would debatably make her the first female megastar, and see WWE build on what the likes of Trish Stratus and Lita, among many others, have worked hard to achieve. If we see more women become big draws like their legendary male counterparts, it will change the industry as we know it and take the business to even greater heights.

#1. She could stake a claim for the title of the G.O.A.T.

Ask any wrestling fan who they think is the greatest of all time, and you'll probably hear names like 'Stone Cold' Steve Austin, The Undertaker, The Rock, Hulk Hogan, John Cena, and Ric Flair. The latter is in the conversation primarily because he did something no one else did before him, and that was becoming a record 16-time world champion.

Charlotte Flair currently sits on 13, and while she is nowhere near the G.O.A.T. conversation at the moment, things could be very different if she matches or breaks her father's record. If she wants to well and truly be the Queen of professional wrestling, crossing that historic record and etching her name into the history books will be a great place to start.

Remember how Noam Dar used to say Alicia Fox? He teaches the Sportskeeda Universe right here.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Rahul Madurawe