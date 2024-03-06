4 reasons why CM Punk must induct Paul Heyman into the WWE Hall of Fame

The WWE Hall of Fame is an extremely prestigious ceremony where the Stamford-based promotion honors veterans for their contributions to the Sports Entertainment juggernaut.

The company will host the 2024 iteration of the coveted event on April 05 at the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia. The first inductee for the 2024 class is legendary promoter and manager Paul Heyman.

It isn't yet known who will be inducting Paul into the Hall of Fame. One name regularly brought up to do it is CM Punk. This article will take a look at four key reasons why The Straight Edge Superstar is the right person to induct Heyman come April.

Below are four reasons why CM Punk must induct Paul Heyman into the WWE Hall of Fame

#4. It will keep CM Punk in the mix

The first reason why CM Punk should induct Paul Heyman into the WWE Hall of Fame has little to do with Heyman himself. Instead, it has to do with CM Punk and his current role in World Wrestling Entertainment.

The Straight Edge Superstar returned to WWE after nearly a decade away at Survivor Series WarGames 2023. He was then immediately in the mix and was seemingly set to battle Seth Rollins for the World Heavyweight Championship at WrestleMania.

Unfortunately, injury struck at the 2024 Royal Rumble. Now, Punk will be out of action for the foreseeable future. By having him induct Paul Heyman, however, it keeps Punk in the public eye and relevant in the minds of fans. The promotion must keep his name in the mix.

#3. CM Punk and Paul Heyman have a lot of history together on-screen

Of course, for somebody to induct a performer into the WWE Hall of Fame, there should be history between them. Thankfully, CM Punk and Paul Heyman have a ton of history in World Wrestling Entertainment together dating back over a decade.

When CM Punk turned heel and ruled as WWE Champion, Paul Heyman became his manager. The two made for an incredible, yet insufferable duo. From there, they split and eventually feuded.

With their history as both friends and foes on-screen, it would only make sense for Punk to induct him. Brock Lesnar isn't likely possible due to recent events and Roman Reigns is a heel. Somebody from ECW could do it, but they won't have the notoriety that CM Punk brings.

#2. CM Punk is a great talker

CM Punk brings a lot to the table. He's a massive star who WWE fans adore. He brings a sense of realism and legitimacy. Punk is also a tremendous in-ring competitor. Above all else, however, his shining attribute is his ability to talk.

The Straight Edge Superstar can talk on the mic as well as anybody in the history of professional wrestling, Paul Heyman included. Whether he makes fans love him or hate him, Punk is a master at the microphone. This has been the case both inside and outside of WWE.

So, considering their history and Punk's amazing promo skills, having him hype up the legendary Paul Heyman makes a lot of sense.

#1. Paul Heyman was a supporter of CM Punk in WWE when many weren't

As noted earlier in this list, Paul Heyman and CM Punk worked together a lot on-screen around a dozen years ago. The pair also share history behind the scenes. Paul Heyman was a supporter of Punk's early on.

For example, in 2006, Paul Heyman and WWE held the December To Dismember pay-per-view, the final one the ECW brand ever put on. The show was a disaster, but CM Punk nearly had a big night. Paul Heyman allegedly pushed for Punk to beat The Big Show in seconds in the Extreme Elimination Chamber Match and go on to leave as champion.

This was in an era where many in the company still didn't quite understand CM Punk. Heyman supported him early on, even pushing for him to join the ECW brand, which eventually made Punk a star. Heyman's support of Punk means there's a lot of respect there, which makes the latter inducting Paul a logical step.

Should CM Punk induct Paul Heyman into the WWE Hall of Fame? Sound off!

