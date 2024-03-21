4 reasons why CM Punk should be the special guest referee for Seth Rollins vs. Drew McIntyre at WWE WrestleMania 40

WWE has loaded up the WrestleMania card. In total, there have been seven championship matches announced for the show. Two title matches are currently taking place featuring female stars. Meanwhile, five title bouts featuring male performers are currently booked.

One of the most highly anticipated bouts will see Seth Rollins defend his coveted World Heavyweight Championship. The Visionary will put his prized title on the line against former world champion Drew McIntyre.

The rivalry between McIntyre and Rollins has been intense and intriguing, but it was actually done in place of CM Punk vs. Seth Rollins. Punk was unfortunately injured in the 2024 Men's Royal Rumble Match, which meant the plans for WrestleMania reportedly had to change.

While Punk is out of the match as a competitor, many believe he could and should be the special guest referee in the upcoming championship bout. This article will break down a handful of reasons why The Straight Edge Superstar should indeed officiate the World Heavyweight Championship match.

Below are four reasons why CM Punk should be the special guest referee for Seth Rollins vs. Drew McIntyre at WWE WrestleMania 40.

#4. It keeps him in the mix

CM Punk's journey back to WWE was a long one. He had a rocky relationship with the company even prior to his exit, but once The Straight Edge Superstar walked out of the promotion in 2014, many believed he would never return.

That changed at Survivor Series WarGames 2023, however. After nearly 10 years away from WWE, Punk made his comeback, and fans have been over the moon. It is clear the company values him now, and he was instantly placed at the top of the card.

While his injury obviously means Punk can't be competing each week, he can still stay in the mix and remain a relevant on-screen character. If he's added to the World Heavyweight Championship match as a guest referee, Punk will stay in the mix and be involved in a major story. He will stay relevant if featured.

#3. CM Punk is a big star

WWE is loaded on top stars right now. More specifically, the Sports Entertainment juggernaut has more over babyfaces than perhaps ever before. At the very least, the promotion has more beloved stars than at any point since the Attitude Era.

Some of the names who are beloved by fans are Jey Uso, LA Knight, Cody Rhodes, Seth Rollins, Kevin Owens, Sami Zayn, Roman Reigns, Rhea Ripley, Becky Lynch, Bianca Belair and Bayley. In fact, there are even more big names. Yet somehow, CM Punk gets as much love from WWE fans as any of those performers, if not more than many.

Due to Punk being such a big star, Triple H and company officials surely want to capitalize on his name and buzz. By including him in the World Heavyweight Championship match at WrestleMania, the promotion will attract CM Punk fans and keep them invested when they may otherwise check out.

#2. He has regularly been referenced in the ongoing WWE storyline anyway

CM Punk's devastating injury came in the 2024 Men's Royal Rumble Match. He and Drew McIntyre were fighting in the bout, and Punk took a Futureshock DDT. Something happened and he tore his arm in the process, and thus Punk had to step away from wrestling for the time being.

Despite not being around often, Punk has constantly been brought up. Drew McIntyre, in particular, has been trolling The Straight Edge Superstar and Punk's fans every chance he gets. This includes taking shots at him on the microphone and even mocking him with merchandise. Meanwhile, Rollins has also brought up Punk's name on a few occasions.

Since CM Punk has been regularly mentioned by the stars in the match and brought up in their back-and-forth promos, it makes sense to include him in the ongoing story. Leaving Punk out when WWE has kept him involved, albeit from a distance, would be an odd decision.

#1. CM Punk being the referee could lead to some interesting outcomes

WWE under the Triple H-led regime is all about the story. These days, history matters, and so do little details. The promotion is always working on telling the next story and evolving their various angles.

As a result, it would be foolish for WWE not to take advantage of this potential opportunity. If CM Punk were to be the guest referee for Drew McIntyre vs. Seth Rollins, it would open up a lot of intriguing outcomes, both in the match and in the future.

For example, could Punk cost Drew the win due to McIntyre injuring Punk and gloating about it? Alternatively, could his animosity with Rollins lead to Punk siding with Drew? If Punk did anything to either performer, it would lead to even more tension between them all in the future.

