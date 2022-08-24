4 reasons Jeff Jarrett could head to AEW

Jeff Jarrett is a wrestling icon who has been a key star in three different companies. He was a world champion in WCW and Impact Wrestling and a six-time Intercontinental Champion in WWE. Jarrett is an absolute legend of the wrestling world.

A few months ago, he joined WWE as a member of its corporate team, working alongside Vince McMahon. His key position was Senior Vice President of WWE Live Events. However, that wasn’t to be a long career.

Sportskeeda Wrestling @SKWrestling_

#WWE #JeffJarrett Less than a month after serving as a Special Guest Referee at #SummerSlam , Jeff Jarrett has reportedly departed his position as SVP of Live Events. Less than a month after serving as a Special Guest Referee at #SummerSlam, Jeff Jarrett has reportedly departed his position as SVP of Live Events.#WWE #JeffJarrett https://t.co/tpksxITCAL

Jeff Jarrett has now departed the position and the company as a whole. His last on-screen appearance was in a tag match between the Usos and the Street Profits at SummerSlam.

There is plenty of speculation about where he could go, but here are four reasons Double J could head to All Elite Wrestling.

#4. A new horizon for Jeff Jarrett

Wrestling Magazine @WrestleMagazine Jeff Jarrett & The Roadie loved Vic Venom’s Bite Jeff Jarrett & The Roadie loved Vic Venom’s Bite https://t.co/9GBDUANHhM

Jeff Jarrett has been about everywhere in the wrestling world. He’s worked in the territories, WCW, the independents, and in WWE throughout several eras.

He started as a country singer character in the mid 90s and his character evolved from there in the various companies he worked for. He also jumpstarted a promotion from nothing in a period that was considered a huge lull for the wrestling business.

Big and small, Jarrett has been everywhere… except AEW. Working for Tony Khan would present a new environment for him to both pass on his wisdom and try to get a few more great career moments. There are still stories that can be told with Jarrett and AEW could well be the place to do it.

#3. Backstage production really needs the extra hand

Jarrett could do a lot for All Elite Wrestling

Jeff Jarrett has a lot of experience with running promotions from the business side. Most recently, he worked on WWE’s corporate team, but it shouldn’t be forgotten that he ran TNA wrestling in its infancy. His direction led the company through some tough years.

His work in WWE shouldn’t be ignored either. He knows a lot about how its corporate system works and should even have an idea of how Triple H’s new direction will go.

AEW could really use a good helping hand in the back office. Jeff Jarrett, especially with his father's knowledge on his side, brings a lot to the table. Tony Khan could probably put him anywhere. He could be a coach, or he could help with creative direction.

If AEW expands to do live events, he could be the man running that. Jarrett can be plugged anywhere in the company to enrich the quality of its product.

#2. More Southern-based promotions

Jeff Jarrett lives in Nashville, a lot closer to many AEW shows than he was when in WWE

Jeff Jarrett has often spent time in WWE, but he always seems to work his way back south. His family is from Memphis and he is steeped in experience in that territory. When he set up Impact Wrestling, it was based out of Tennessee. He also spent a lot of time in WCW, which was also a southern-based promotion.

AEW is set up in Jacksonville, Florida. While it also seems to have a "territorial" claim on Chicago's market, many of its shows are run in WCW's old stomping grounds.

It seems plausible that Jeff Jarrett would like to stay close to home. AEW in Florida and traveling the South is far closer than Stamford, Connecticut. This and AEW’s lighter schedule means that Jeff could spend a lot more time at home with his family and friends.

#1. A chance to work with stars that never crossed Jarrett’s path

CM Punk and Jarrett might have an amazing match together

Jeff Jarrett is one of those guys who you can say has worked with most of the big names going back over three decades now. Yet in AEW, we have a cluster of top talent that has never faced Double J in a wrestling match.

There are intriguing matchups with the likes of Kenny Omega, even on just a random episode of Dynamite. And imagine what he could do against Bryan Danielson. Even if he were looking to retire, Couble J would have the chance in AEW to go out on top with a big star he’s never wrestled before.

The only question is, is this where he would go? Would Tony Khan be able to take him on? Are there other reasons why you might think that Jarrett might go to AEW?

Did you know Paul Heyman got into a real-life backstage fight? More details here.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Jacob Terrell