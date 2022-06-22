4 reasons why John Cena should be added to the Men's Money in the Bank ladder match

Next Monday, John Cena will return to WWE for the first time since losing to Roman Reigns at last year's SummerSlam. The Leader of the Cenation's grand comeback falls on the same date he made his debut two decades ago.

While Cena won't stick around for long due to his Hollywood commitments, he is rumored to wrestle at SummerSlam again this year, heralding that the return is not a one-off appearance to celebrate his illustrious career.

However, if practically possible, WWE should insert the Champ into the Men's Money in the Bank ladder match, and this listicle explores four reasons why the former would be a smart move.

#4 John Cena will add considerable star power to a weak

match card

John Cena is a massive star.

Due to poor ticket sales, WWE moved the Money in the Bank event from the Allegiant Stadium to a smaller venue. As a result, the company chose to leave its biggest star, Roman Reigns, off the card.

On paper, the card lacks considerable star power, shedding light on the lack of depth in WWE's roster. Edge, Brock Lesnar, and Reigns are not scheduled to compete at the event, curtailing fan interest leading up to the pay-per-view.

John Cena is undoubtedly one of sports-entertainment's biggest names and a massive attraction for casual fans. Adding him into the mix will instantly boost fan interest, increase last-minute ticket sales, and elevate the show to every level. The match card would look much more alluring and powerful with the sixteen-time World Champion.

#3 John Cena's inclusion adds intrigue to the Men's Money in the Bank ladder match

By virtue of entry, John Cena would instantly become one of the favorites to win the Money in the Bank contract. Former 16 - times world champion has won the briefcase before, so he has all the experience and faculties to win the briefcase again.

Seth Rollins seems like the favorite to walk out of the arena as Mr. Money in the Bank. Barring some shocking and questionable booking decisions, Omos and Sheamus are probably there to fill in the field. With his bold and honorable attitude, Drew McIntyre is less likely to win the contract, which is better suited to cowardly villain characters.

Inserting Cena into the mix would instantly tilt the scales slightly in his favor. Despite having been defeated cleanly in the last few years, The Champ maintains an impressive win-loss record, and a loss is still a rarity. His inclusion will add a layer of unpredictability and intrigue to the match, which has a low interest.

#2 Winning the Money in the Bank contract will helo right some of his past mistakes

John Cena won the Money in the Bank contract in 2012

As mentioned, John Cena won the briefcase a decade ago in a star-studded match featuring Kane, Big Show, The Miz, and Chris Jericho. However, the Leader of the Cenation announced his cash-in beforehand and he was unsuccessful in winning the WWE Championship due to outside interference by Big Show.

Cena was the first Superstar to have squandered a title opportunity with the MITB contract. The loss is a blemish on a remarkable WWE career, and it must irk the sixteen-time World Champion to this day.

Given that his career is winding down, the Face That Runs the Place may not have many more opportunities to win the MITB contract again. So it makes sense for him to enter the match one last time to erase some horrific memories and rewrite history.

#1 The Money in the Bank contract takes John Cena closer to another World Championship

John Cena is currently tied with Ric Flair at the Sixteen World Championships. The Hollywood star last won a World Championship five years ago in January 2017. Despite numerous attempts, he has been unsuccessful in grabbing his seventeenth world title and shattering the Nature Boy's long-standing record.

However, winning the MITB contract will take him closer to Roman Reigns and the Unified WWE Universal Championship. Reigns had already defeated Cena, but the Champ must not have forgotten the Tribal Chief's dominating victory. The briefcase allows him to not only cash in on the Head of the Table when least expected but exact some much-desired revenge.

Furthermore, Cena's part-time schedule means that scheduled championship matches are unlikely. The MITB contract hinges on limitless possibilities and privileges granted to its winner. So, winning the contract provides a highly effective and practical method of becoming World Champion for the seventeenth time.

