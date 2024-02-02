4 Reasons why Rhea Ripley must make an appearance on SmackDown this week

Rhea Ripley hasn’t been announced for SmackDown at the time of the writing. That being said, Mami may have her reasons to show up unannounced on the blue brand. After all, it is WrestleMania season, and fans should expect a lot of crossover appearances from WWE’s two major programming.

Ripley hasn’t appeared live on her former home in months. Her last televised match on SmackDown transpired on May 5, 2023. Mami and her Dom Dom lost their mixed tag team match against Rey Mysterio and Zelina Vega that night.

Here are four reasons why Rhea Ripley must make an appearance on SmackDown this week:

#4. Confront Damage CTRL

Damage CTRL had a major announcement to make this past Monday on RAW. Bayley wanted the WWE Universe to know about her decision for WrestleMania. The Women’s Royal Rumble winner, however, was interrupted by Mami before she could reveal her opponent.

Ripley, in turn, was attacked by Nia Jax. The Irresistible Force told Bayley she could have anyone but not the Women’s World Champion. Hypothetically, the Eradicator of The Judgment Day would show up tomorrow night to warn Bayley against choosing her for WrestleMania 40.

#3. Rhea Ripley meets Jade Cargill

Jade Cargill showed up and had a big time at the Royal Rumble. The former AEW TBS Champion made an impactful debut at the January 27 Premium Live Event. She singlehandedly eliminated Nia Jax before teasing a blockbuster feud with some of the biggest names on the WWE roster.

WWE has yet to air an interaction between Jade Cargill and Rhea Ripley. Assuming Jade Cargill joins SmackDown on a longtime friend’s insistence, she may cross paths with the Women’s World Champion to tease a potential match at WrestleMania.

#2. Discuss business with Nick Aldis

Nick Aldis is the be-all, end-all of SmackDown. The former NWA Worlds Heavyweight Champion has thus far done a terrific job of taking superstars to task who dare downplay his role as blue brand’s General Manager.

Aldis has continued to show his interest in RAW stars. He even teased signing Bron Breakker to a contract after losing Andrade to the red brand.

Who knows, we may see Aldis discuss business with Rhea Ripley tomorrow night on the blue brand.

#1. Come face-to-face with Roman Reigns

Fans have been wanting to see a face-off between Roman Reigns and Rhea Ripley for a long time now. While Mami has crossed paths with other members of The Bloodline, she has yet to come face-to-face with The Tribal Chief.

With Reigns and his faction set to appear on SmackDown tomorrow night, and assuming Ripley is there too, we may see a face-to-face between two of the most popular superstars on the roster.

