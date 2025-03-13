4 Reasons why Roman Reigns is not the same anymore

Roman Reigns recently came back to WWE for the first time since the Men's Royal Rumble Match in Indianapolis on February 1st. He targeted both Seth Rollins and CM Punk, seeking revenge for what happened during the match, where Punk eliminated him, and Rollins assaulted him outside the ring.

However, and despite his dominant segment on RAW on Monday, the OTC has not been the same since taking time off after losing the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at WrestleMania 40, and we take a look at four reasons why this has happened.

#4. Roman Reigns has transitioned into a part-timer

Roman Reigns as the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion [Photo credit: WWE.com]

Since becoming the Universal Champion back in August 2020, Roman Reigns started moving from a full-time wrestler to a part-timer, taking significant time off and defending his title on specific shows and premium live events.

After losing the title, he continued that stint as a part-timer, taking weeks or months off between his storylines.

However, this status, similar to that of WWE legends like The Rock and John Cena, keeps him away from the main-event scene, and this is not expected to change soon.

#3. The Tribal Chief gimmick was booked better under Vince McMahon

The Tribal Chief gimmick was created when Vince McMahon was in charge of WWE. It was a booking that made the OTC a dominant force, while Paul Heyman's booking as The Wiseman was crucial to the gimmick's success.

Reigns claimed the title on August 30, 2020, and kept it for 1,316 days, nearly four years, defeating every opponent that stepped up and challenged him and becoming a WWE legend with his impressive title run.

#2. He hasn't got any world title opportunities since WrestleMania 40

Since losing the title at WrestleMania 40, the OTC has almost stepped aside from the main event scene.

He stayed away for four months before returning at SummerSlam and targeting Solo Sikoa. Since then, he has main-evented only Bad Blood with Cody Rhodes, Solo, and Jacob Fatu, as well as Survivor Series: WarGames, where the OG Bloodline and CM Punk defeated the new Bloodline and Bronson Reed.

Still, he didn't win the Royal Rumble and hasn't got any world title opportunities, even though he has told The American Nightmare that he came back to reclaim his title.

#1. His Bloodline story lost its steam under Triple H

Triple H had told the media back at WrestleMania 40 that fans would be impressed by Roman Reigns' new storyline after the end of his title reign as Universal Champion. However, the Bloodline saga and the civil war lost its steam under Triple H, as it ended abruptly following the WarGames Match at Survivor Series.

The storyline revolved around Roman Reigns' feud with Solo Sikoa and main evented Survivor Series. Still, no new members were added after the WarGames Match, and WWE Creative shifted the attention to the Tribal Combat between Solo and Roman on the RAW premiere on Netflix before moving on from The Bloodline saga completely.

Still, it remains to be seen if The Game will bring The Bloodline saga back to WWE once the mega-event in Las Vegas is over.

