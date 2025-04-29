4 Reasons why Roman Reigns missed WWE RAW this week

This week's WWE RAW on Netflix was a noteworthy show for several reasons. Major feuds began to heat up, and some key matches were announced for Backlash in St. Louis next weekend.

The main hook throughout the show was an ongoing angle between Sami Zayn, Paul Heyman, Seth Rollins, and Bron Breakker. Other big names appeared, including Rhea Ripley, Becky Lynch, IYO SKY, NXT Women's Champion Stephanie Vaquer, and more.

There was one major name who was notable by his absence. Former multi-time world champion and WrestleMania headliner Roman Reigns was not on Monday Night RAW last night in Kansas. That came as a surprise to many, as he seems to be part of a major storyline.

This article will take a look at a handful of possible explanations for Roman's absence. This includes ways to help a major story take place, Reigns' typical schedule, and possible plans, or lack thereof, for an upcoming Premium Live Event.

#4. Roman Reigns has a limited schedule

The most likely explanation for Roman Reigns' absence from RAW is also the explanation for most of his breaks. The OTC has a different schedule than most other stars in the company.

After years as a top guy, feuding with names such as Triple H, Seth Rollins, Brock Lesnar, and even The Undertaker, Roman is now in a position where he can have a part-time schedule in WWE. He works limited dates and has even fewer matches.

Given that Roman has a contract that enables him to work fewer days, his absence from RAW could likely just be chalked up to that. With a schedule like he has, Reigns is bound to skip out on shows, even if he's involved in a major angle.

#3. He and CM Punk both needed to sell the beating from last week

Last week was a big one for Roman Reigns, but none of it went how the OTC may have hoped. At WWE WrestleMania, both he and CM Punk were shockingly betrayed by Paul Heyman to link up with Seth Rollins.

From there, the RAW after WWE WrestleMania was another rough night for The Tribal Chief. He attempted to get revenge on both Rollins and Heyman, but Bron Breakker showed up and ended up destroying both the OTC and The Voice of the Voiceless. He then aligned himself with The Visionary and Heyman.

Since this new stable took down both men, it was essential for Reigns and Punk to sell the beating subsequently. It wouldn't have made much sense for either man to appear on RAW and negate the powerful assault from Breakker and Rollins. That could be the reason why Roman sat home this week.

#2. Seth Rollins' new stable had to be able to look strong with Sami Zayn

While CM Punk and Roman Reigns missed WWE RAW, the newly formed stable of Seth Rollins, Bron Breakker, and Paul Heyman did not. In fact, they had a show-long thread with one of the most popular acts in the company: Sami Zayn.

The theme of the night was whether Sami Zayn would leave RAW to avoid clashing with the group or stay and face the consequences. By the end of the program, the WWE trio made Sami suffer for choosing to stay, brutally beating him up and even potentially writing Zayn off of television.

Everything that happened on RAW made this new stable look very strong. Had Roman not missed the red brand show this week, he likely would have made the save and potentially even stand tall over the group. It is imperative that they look strong, so Reigns missing the show was the right call.

#1. Roman might not be competing at WWE Backlash

WWE Backlash St. Louis is the sports entertainment juggernaut's next premium live event. The big show, which will air live from Missouri, will be taking place next week.

Several big matches are booked for the show, but none of the parties involved in this angle have been announced yet. Some fans think a tag team match featuring CM Punk, Roman Reigns, Bron Breakker, and Seth Rollins could be added to the WWE event, but it hasn't been confirmed as of now.

Roman missing RAW could be calculated, as it might mean he's missing Backlash. The company likely wouldn't want to trick fans into thinking he'd be on the show if they were building up the angle each week. Instead, they can keep him away until after Backlash and build towards a match at the following premium live event.

