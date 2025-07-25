4 reasons why Roman Reigns must stay in the tag team division for the rest of 2025

At WWE SummerSlam 2025, Roman Reigns will be teaming with fellow OG Bloodline member Jey Uso in a tag team match against Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed. The feud began when Reigns returned to get retribution against Seth Rollins' faction for taking him out on RAW after WrestleMania 41. Last Monday, The OTC and The Yeet Master laid the heel duo out again. While fans are interested in Reigns’ return to the ring, could this be the start of him staying in the tag team division with Jey Uso? Here are four reasons why that would be a great thing in 2025.#4 Allows depth in the RAW tag team divisionHaving Roman Reigns and Jey Uso continue as a team would be a refreshing change. Not only is the RAW tag team scene becoming stagnant, but it also lacks depth. Having the two go after the World Tag Team Championship and feud with other tag teams would add some life to the division.While Jey is known for being part of The Usos with his brother Jimmy, it's been a while since Reigns was in a proper tag team. Uso and Roman can add their star power to the tag division and make the title picture interesting.#3 Allows Roman Reigns to reunite the OG Bloodline and feud with The Judgment DayThere have been reports that Jimmy Uso could be moving to RAW. This means that Jey, Jimmy, and Roman Reigns will be on the same brand. This could only mean one thing: an OG Bloodline reunion.The Judgment Day and Roman Reigns' Bloodline [Image Credits: wwe.com]This would be a massive move on the red brand, especially if they go after The Judgment Day. The heel stable has been on top for a long time and needs a good faction to feud with. The OTC leading The Usos against Finn Balor and his crew would be an entertaining rivalry.#2 Gives new direction to Roman Reigns' characterReigns was a solo star even when he was part of The Bloodline due to his historic reign as the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion. The OTC holding tag team gold would add a new layer to his character in WWE.Roman Reigns held the WWE Tag Team Championship with Seth Rollins back in 2013. Reigns played the role of a dominant leader during his time in The Bloodline, and it would be fun to revisit his old character as a fair team player by having The Tribal Chief and Jey Uso have an equal status in their partnership and win the World Tag Team Title on RAW.#1 Allows Bronson Reed and Bron Breakker to become a long-term addition to the tag team divisionWhile Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed have established themselves as a dominant duo, they are not booked as a tag team and are viewed as Seth Rollins' enforcers. They can dominate the division and prove to be a serious threat to The OTC and Jey Uso if they are showcased as a proper team going forward. It would be entertaining to see how this feud would go down if the tag team title is involved.Reed and Breakker could continue their rivalry with Reigns and Uso even after SummerSlam, while also feuding with other teams on the roster if they move into the tag team division. Since Seth Rollins is out for the foreseeable future, this would be a smart move to keep the duo busy.