4 Reasons why Roman Reigns should NOT interfere in CM Punk and Seth Rollins' steel cage match on WWE RAW

After another fiery exchange to open last week's RAW, CM Punk and Seth Rollins will battle inside a steel cage. The two stars closed RAW's debut on Netflix with The Best in the World getting the better of The Visionary.

Ad

Punk then eliminated both Rollins and Roman Reigns from the Royal Rumble, which led to The Tribal Chief's bewildered reaction. The Rumble is every man for himself, and Reigns didn't want to team with Punk at WarGames.

He was still shocked that Punk would eliminate him. Since The Tribal Chief did not appear during the Elimination Chamber PLE, there's a strong chance he'll factor into the finish of the steel cage match.

Ad

Trending

Here are four reasons why Reigns should NOT interfere in the steel cage match on RAW between Rollins and Punk.

Cody has no chance against John Cena? Details HERE

#4. The Punk/Rollins feud is on fire and needs more singles matches

Ad

Punk defeated Rollins in the first showdown between the two top stars on RAW on Netflix. Due to the amazing fire and vitriol between both men, that was only meant to be the first stop of their feud.

It continued in the Royal Rumble with The Best in the World eliminating The Visionary and Reigns. Rollins then repaid the favor at Elimination Chamber by stomping on Punk's head.

That helped John Cena win the Chamber match. Instead of adding Reigns into the feud to muddle things up, Rollins and Punk should focus on each other.

Ad

#3. Roman Reigns' part-time schedule and not being a RAW star

Roman Reigns hasn't been seen in WWE since the Royal Rumble. (Image Credit: WWE.com)

Whether or not fans love Roman Reigns, one thing is certain: his schedule hurts angles just as much as it helps. Some will love him no matter what he does.

Ad

The process of showing up for a few months only to disappear again multiple times a year is polarizing. It does allow other stars to breathe and get focus, but it feels a bit insincere when other big names are there every week.

Punk and Rollins have appeared nearly every week on RAW, selling whatever they do. Having someone pop up randomly only to start a feud for The Showcase of the Immortals may seem great, but he'll just disappear for a few months again after it.

Ad

#2. There needs to be a definitive winner without a false finish

Outside interference can extend feuds. It can protect the star who loses a match while prolonging the rivalry. Someone sticking their nose into another person's rivalry gives the loser an excuse for a rematch.

It's usually the heel who benefits from the interjection. If the face wins, the second match is always set up by a beatdown from the villain.

Ad

Since both stars are technically faces with logical reasoning for their hatred, the matches need more definitive endings.

If Roman decides to pop up and influence the outcome on RAW, it will mar a potential win. Some people will take the win however they can get it, but Rollins and Punk need to decide the match by themselves.

#1. Punk's favor and the Undisputed WWE title match

Ad

One looming spectre over WrestleMania is the favor CM Punk asked of Paul Heyman for his joining Reigns' team in WarGames. Punk couldn't earn the coveted title shot and main event spot he's yearned for.

That means the all-important favor will come into play soon. There are too many moving parts already around the title matches. Having Reigns interfere to set up a triple threat match won't be the same as having a triple threat title match.

Ad

Those sorts of contests are better served with championship stipulations attached. Just having three stars battle it out with bragging rights as the main prize doesn't seem as big as it should be.

There's also the Rock's involvement with Cody Rhodes. Adding Punk to that match instead of using Reigns to set up a non-title triple threat feels like a better move for WrestleMania 41.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback