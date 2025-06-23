4 Reasons why Seth Rollins isn’t being used much in WWE recently

WWE boasts numerous major stars. Male performers like Roman Reigns, Cody Rhodes, Jey Uso, Gunther, LA Knight, and John Cena run their divisions. Meanwhile, female performers such as Rhea Ripley, Becky Lynch, Tiffany Stratton, IYO SKY, and Bayley are also on top of the world.

One of the biggest stars in the company is Seth Rollins. The Visionary is a multiple-time world champion who has also been part of two WrestleMania main events. His legacy is difficult to match.

With that being said, despite his star power, Seth hasn't been used as much lately. He missed SmackDown despite the rest of his roster being there, and he frequently only cuts promos instead of competing in matches.

Some fans are curious why he isn't used as much as they would like. This article will take a look at a handful of possible explanations for Rollins' reduced schedule and what it could mean for his future, his stablemates, and his Money in the Bank briefcase.

Below are four reasons why Seth Rollins isn’t being used much in WWE recently.

#4. Winning the Money in the Bank contract is arguably enough spotlight for now

WWE Money in the Bank took place just a few weeks ago. The big-time premium live event featured two Money in the Bank Ladder Matches. The men's match was particularly exciting, and it featured some major story beats and exciting action.

Seth Rollins was involved with that bout. He was joined by Penta, El Grande Americano, Andrade, LA Knight, and Solo Sikoa. In the end, it was The Visionary who emerged victorious and won the match.

Now that Seth is Mr. Money in the Bank, he doesn't really need further building up. He is just one win away from becoming a world champion, and he could cash in at any time. That win provides enough spotlight for now, while others can take the focus in the meantime.

#3. He is likely winning a world title soon, so keeping him away will make for a bigger surprise

John Cena is the Undisputed WWE Champion. He captured the title at WrestleMania. Meanwhile, Gunther is the World Heavyweight Champion. The Ring General defeated Jey Uso for the gold on RAW just a few weeks ago.

Seth Rollins holding the Money in the Bank briefcase means he wields all the power. He can cash in that briefcase on either the World Heavyweight Champion or the Undisputed WWE Champion and is likely to leave with the title. It all just depends on how he plays it and whether the cash-in turns out to be a surprise or not.

If The Visionary were on television constantly and routinely teasing a cash-in, it wouldn't be surprising when he finally does it. Seth being away more often and working a more limited schedule could make his eventual cash-in and World Title win even more shocking and therefore more effective.

#2. Seth Rollins' absence allows Bronson Reed and Bron Breakker to get more spotlight

Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed are the other two wrestlers in Seth Rollins' stable, and they are among the most dangerous performers in WWE. Both men have taken out enough stars that their bodies could be stacked to the ceiling of an arena.

Seth Rollins' absence from WWE programming allows Bronson and Bron to take the spotlight. For example, on SmackDown, Rollins wasn't there. This provided an opportunity for Breakker and Reed to be the focus.

This strategy has proven effective in the past. Sami Zayn became the most over in his career thanks to The Bloodline. The same can be said for Jey Uso and even Jimmy Uso. With Roman Reigns not around, they received more of the spotlight and broke out from the pack. That strategy may also be used here.

#1. WWE might want to keep him healthy

Injuries are all too common in sports. Just last night, NBA star Tyrese Haliburton suffered a devastating injury at the start of the final game of the season. On WWE RAW last week, Liv Morgan sustained a shoulder injury that requires surgery.

Seth Rollins has been in pro wrestling for a long time. Even in WWE alone, he has been part of the main roster for over a decade. This means he has a lot of wear and tear on his body. In fact, the former Shield member has faced various injuries.

Triple H knows this and is likely giving Seth's body a rest so he can remain healthy. If the aforementioned world title reign is happening, The Game and fans alike want The Visionary to be as healthy as possible for when that time comes.

