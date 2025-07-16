4 reasons why Seth Rollins should return at WWE SummerSlam

WWE Saturday Night's Main Event XL saw Seth Rollins sustain an injury during a high-stakes match against LA Knight. The Visionary ended up tweaking his knee while trying to deliver a moonsault from the ropes, enabling Knight to hit a BFT for the win. Following this incident, Rollins could be legitimately injured and might be sidelined for a while.

Ad

While many fans expect Mr. Money in the Bank to be off the cards for SummerSlam 2025, The Architect might make a shocking return at The Biggest Party of the Summer in a massive twist. It's interesting to note that Rollin's injury could be part of the storyline. This is something the Stamford-based promotion's creative team has done several times in the past.

That said, let's explore four reasons why Seth Rollins should return to WWE at SummerSlam.

Ad

Trending

#4. To cash in his Money in the Bank contract on the Undisputed WWE Champion

Ad

These WWE segments are not for kids - Watch here 😏

Seth Rollins is yet to cash in his Money in the Bank Contract since winning the 2025 Men's MITB Ladder Match to secure the coveted contract for the second time in his career. However, the Architect had attempted to cash in at Night of Champions 2025 during the high-stakes main event but was unable to get the job done.

Having sustained a knee injury with the MITB briefcase still in custody, Rollins might make a shocking return at SummerSlam and cash in on John Cena after his potential title defense against Cody Rhodes, closing the show as the new Undisputed WWE Champion.

Ad

#3. To make sure CM Punk isn't a champion

Seth Rollins has continued his rivalry with CM Punk since the latter's return to WWE. The Visionary has promised to make sure that The Second City Saint doesn't become a champion in the Stamford-based promotion. This was seen when Rollins cost Punk the Undisputed WWE Championship at the premium live event in Atlanta.

The latest episode of RAW saw CM Punk emerge victorious in the Gauntlet match to earn a World Heavyweight Title shot at The Biggest Party of the Summer. While Punk could be close to securing a World Title again in the Stamford-based promotion, Rollins could return and cost him the match, preventing The Second City Saint from being a champion for the second time.

Ad

#2. Takes out Roman Reigns

Ad

Seth Rollins rekindled his feud with Roman Reigns after attacking the latter at Royal Rumble 2025. However, Reigns returned weeks later and ambushed The Visionary, paying back the favor. The bitter rivals squared off at 'Mania 41 in a Triple Threat match, where Rollins shocked the wrestling universe by turning heel and aligning with Paul Heyman. That didn't stop there, as Mr. MITB also joined forces with Bron Breakker to take out Reigns the following night on RAW.

Ad

However, the OTC made his long-anticipated return to WWE on this week's edition of RAW and will possibly feature in the PLE this summer. That being said, in a massive turn of events at SummerSlam, The Visionary could return and ambush Reigns again, taking him out for the third time this year.

#1. Announces a new addition to his group

Expand Tweet

Seth Rollins' knee injury seemingly came as a shock to the heels and Paul Heyman, and they could be going through the storm at the moment. The Visionary was working on his "Plan B" before the unfortunate turn of events at SNME XL. That said, Rollins could return at SummerSlam and announce a new addition to his group as his plan B, while he takes time off to recover.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Bethel Benjamin Bethel is a WWE writer at Sportskeeda Wrestling with a Bachelor's degree from the University of Nigeria, Nsukka. He has also attended a virtual school where he was certified in Effective Communication in English. His grasp of the language and his utmost dedication to researching and verifying information help him ensure he is unbiased, practical, and nonjudgmental as he writes about the world of pro wrestling.



When he looks back at how he got hooked onto WWE, Bethel particularly recalls WrestleMania 30 in 2014. Here, he saw and became an avid supporter of Roman Reigns for his courage and boldness. However, his all-time favorite is WWE Hall of Famer Stone Cold Steve Austin because of his rebellious ways and how he would thumb his nose at authority.



All of this has led Bethel to work for multiple institutions. He quickly learns the content guidelines and completes his and the company's targets effortlessly. One of the highlights of his career was covering WrestleMania 41 in 2025.



When Bethel is not writing for Sportskeeda, he loves to indulge in reading and singing. Know More

Big issue with Penta revealed HERE.