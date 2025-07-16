4 reasons why Seth Rollins should return at WWE SummerSlam

WWE Saturday Night's Main Event XL saw Seth Rollins sustain an injury during a high-stakes match against LA Knight. The Visionary ended up tweaking his knee while trying to deliver a moonsault from the ropes, enabling Knight to hit a BFT for the win. Following this incident, Rollins could be legitimately injured and might be sidelined for a while.
While many fans expect Mr. Money in the Bank to be off the cards for SummerSlam 2025, The Architect might make a shocking return at The Biggest Party of the Summer in a massive twist. It's interesting to note that Rollin's injury could be part of the storyline. This is something the Stamford-based promotion's creative team has done several times in the past.
That said, let's explore four reasons why Seth Rollins should return to WWE at SummerSlam.
#4. To cash in his Money in the Bank contract on the Undisputed WWE Champion
Seth Rollins is yet to cash in his Money in the Bank Contract since winning the 2025 Men's MITB Ladder Match to secure the coveted contract for the second time in his career. However, the Architect had attempted to cash in at Night of Champions 2025 during the high-stakes main event but was unable to get the job done.
Having sustained a knee injury with the MITB briefcase still in custody, Rollins might make a shocking return at SummerSlam and cash in on John Cena after his potential title defense against Cody Rhodes, closing the show as the new Undisputed WWE Champion.
#3. To make sure CM Punk isn't a champion
Seth Rollins has continued his rivalry with CM Punk since the latter's return to WWE. The Visionary has promised to make sure that The Second City Saint doesn't become a champion in the Stamford-based promotion. This was seen when Rollins cost Punk the Undisputed WWE Championship at the premium live event in Atlanta.
The latest episode of RAW saw CM Punk emerge victorious in the Gauntlet match to earn a World Heavyweight Title shot at The Biggest Party of the Summer. While Punk could be close to securing a World Title again in the Stamford-based promotion, Rollins could return and cost him the match, preventing The Second City Saint from being a champion for the second time.
#2. Takes out Roman Reigns
Seth Rollins rekindled his feud with Roman Reigns after attacking the latter at Royal Rumble 2025. However, Reigns returned weeks later and ambushed The Visionary, paying back the favor. The bitter rivals squared off at 'Mania 41 in a Triple Threat match, where Rollins shocked the wrestling universe by turning heel and aligning with Paul Heyman. That didn't stop there, as Mr. MITB also joined forces with Bron Breakker to take out Reigns the following night on RAW.
However, the OTC made his long-anticipated return to WWE on this week's edition of RAW and will possibly feature in the PLE this summer. That being said, in a massive turn of events at SummerSlam, The Visionary could return and ambush Reigns again, taking him out for the third time this year.
#1. Announces a new addition to his group
Seth Rollins' knee injury seemingly came as a shock to the heels and Paul Heyman, and they could be going through the storm at the moment. The Visionary was working on his "Plan B" before the unfortunate turn of events at SNME XL. That said, Rollins could return at SummerSlam and announce a new addition to his group as his plan B, while he takes time off to recover.
