4 reasons why Trick Williams is the best opponent for Dominik Mysterio at WWE NXT No Mercy 2023

Last week on WWE NXT, Trick Williams earned a shot at Dominik Mysterio's NXT North American Championship, and we're only minutes away from that match taking place inside the Mechanics Bank Arena. Will Williams capture the gold at NXT No Mercy, or will Dirty Dom walk away victorious with his title reign intact?

NXT No Mercy will be live tonight from Bakersfield, California. Williams replaced the recently released Mustafa Ali by winning a fatal four-way against Axiom, Tyler Bate, and Dragon Leeon on the most recent episode of WWE NXT to become the number-one contender to Dominik's gold.

Dragon Lee, who's a rival of Dominik, has been announced as the special guest referee for the match. Here are four reasons why Trick Williams is the best choice to battle the youngest member of The Judgment Day tonight.

#4. Part of a major storyline with WWE NXT Champion Carmelo Hayes

Out of everyone involved in last Tuesday's four-man match, Trick Williams is the only one who's engaged in an ongoing main-event angle with NXT Champion Carmelo Hayes. Dragon Lee is also involved in a major storyline, but his beef with Dominik Mysterio doesn't involve the top male title of the former black-and-gold brand.

Melo seemingly blames Williams for getting in the way of Him securing a decisive victory against Ilja Dragunov at NXT The Great American Bash. Carmelo also didn't appear interested in the fact that Williams won a number-one contender's match for the NXT North American Title. Cracks are clearly forming in Trick Melo Gang.

Considering Trick's top spot on the brand alongside Carmelo, it'd benefit the North American Title picture to be associated with someone so close to the main event.

#3. Crowd interaction with "Whoop That Trick"

The NXT Universe overwhelmingly loves Trick Williams' theme song, and they love to chant "Whoop that trick" any chance they get when Trick is in the ring or approaching the ring. The name "Trick" reminds the fans in Orlando of the 2005 movie Hustle & Flow, which had a catchy rap song called "Whoop That Trick."

Though wrestling fans certainly react to the in-ring styles and personalities of Tyler Bate, Axiom, Mustafa Ali, and Dragon Lee, their level of crowd interaction doesn't compare to that of Trick Williams.

It's easy to predict that fans will be chanting "Whoop That Trick" during Williams' scheduled bout with Dominik Mysterio at WWE NXT No Mercy 2023.

#2. The opponent for Dominik Mysterio with arguably the most unpredictable outcome

"Dirty" Dominik Mysterio has already defended the NXT North American Title twice against Dragon Lee. Meanwhile, he's never defended the gold against Trick Williams, who just came off of back-to-back wins on Tuesday's episode of WWE NXT. Although the young Mysterio has yet to mix it up with Axiom and Tyler Bate, they aren't as high profile as Williams is at the moment.

There's a chance that Williams will win the NXT North American Title to advance his storyline with Carmelo Hayes further. And with Dragon Lee as the special guest referee, Trick may have an added advantage, considering the beef between Lee and Dominik.

A few weeks ago on NXT, Mysterio screwed Dragon Lee out of a shot at the North American Title when he acted as the referee for the match between Lee and Mustafa Ali. Lee may use his official position at No Mercy to sway the bout in Trick's favor.

#1. Trick Williams is on a red-hot roll and this title match continues his momentum

As previously mentioned, Williams won back-to-back matches on the most recent episode of WWE NXT. First, he defeated Schism leader Joe Gacy on Tuesday, September 26, 2023. Later that night, he'd become the number one contender for Dominik's title by defeating three highly-talented competitors.

The WWE Universe is clearly behind Trick Williams. Giving someone of Trick's caliber a title opportunity would make perfect sense. The North American Championship could become his stepping stone to a grander prize like the NXT Championship, currently held by Carmelo Hayes.