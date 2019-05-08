4 reasons why AJ Styles lost another WWE Championship match (and why it matters)

The May 7 episode of WWE SmackDown Live saw AJ Styles and Sami Zayn challenge Kofi Kingston in a Triple Threat match for the WWE Championship.

Kingston was able to retain his title, withstanding the threat of Kevin Owens at ringside in the process, before surviving three Blue Thunder Bombs from Zayn to defeat him with Trouble In Paradise.

Styles, meanwhile, could only watch on from the outside of the ring as the final seconds of the match unfolded, meaning he has now failed to reclaim the WWE Championship on four occasions since his year-long title reign came to an end against Daniel Bryan on SmackDown Live in November 2018.

With the Money In The Bank pay-per-view approaching on May 19, Styles is currently preparing to face Seth Rollins for the Universal Championship in one of the featured matches of the show, but it is still alarming that his latest attempt to win a world title ended in failure.

In this article, let’s take a look at four reasons why WWE booked Styles to lose in yet another WWE Championship match – and, more importantly, why it matters.

#4 Increase frustration before his heel turn

When it became clear that the dream match between Seth Rollins and AJ Styles was going to take place earlier than expected at Money In The Bank, it looked as though the Universal Championship encounter would be built around respect and both Superstars’ appreciation of the other’s ability.

As it has turned out, we have seen a much more aggressive side to Styles’ personality in the last two weeks, starting with his cocky mannerisms during the contract signing between the two men on Raw.

This week, he continued to show signs of a possible heel turn when he abandoned Rollins during their tag match against Baron Corbin and Bobby Lashley, leaving him to lose via pinfall to Corbin following an End of Days.

Tuesday’s defeat in the Triple Threat match will only give “The Phenomenal One” more reason to build up frustration and take his anger out on Rollins, leading to what will likely become a full-on heel turn.

