3 Reasons why Jake Hager will become AEW's Brock Lesnar

Swagger no more

When Jake Hager debuted on AEW Dynamite last week, fans were chanting "We The People." It was a reference to his Jack Swagger character from WWE. For the most part in WWE, Swagger was treated as a mid-carder. While Swagger's 9 years ended in 2017, he felt he had more to offer.

He signed with Bellator and made his debut last year at Bellator 214. During that time, he was also appearing in other wrestling promotions such as Lucha Underground, House of Hardcore and 5 Star Wrestling. But the intentions were quite clear. Hager wanted to turn himself into a legitimate fighter and be taken more seriously in the world of professional wrestling.

In a sense, it's very similar to the path that Brock Lesnar took. Lesnar left WWE in 2004, spent a season with the NFL and then decided to go into MMA. Under the direction of Dana White, Brock Lesnar truly utilized his marketing potential as "The Beast" when he became the UFC Heavyweight Champion.

Can the same happen to Jake Hager? It's possible. Here are 3 reasons why Jake Hager will become AEW's Brock Lesnar.

#3 Cross-Promotion for Bellator

Bellator guy

It makes sense that Bellator would allow Jake Hager to sign with AEW. In fact, during an interview with Ariel Helwani, Hager made it clear it was always his intention to return to professional wrestling. On working in both AEW and Bellator, he said,

"Bellator has been great. They were very excited to work with AEW and have me continue fighting for them. We had a game plan going ahead of this and we're ahead of schedule in camp. We definitely maneuvered some stipulations we had in the contract. But they've been great. Right now, with where AEW is at, we're gonna be just fine before we go out there on October 25."

Hager is undefeated in Bellator and he's looking to further his streak when he takes on Anthony Garrett at Bellator 231. Precise to say, Bellator believes that he will keep that streak alive.

