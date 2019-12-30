4 Reasons why WWE might be breaking up Mandy Rose and Sonya Deville

Matthew Serocki FOLLOW ANALYST Feature Published Dec 30, 2019

Dec 30, 2019 IST SHARE

Fire and Desire

Mandy Rose and Sonya Deville have been allies ever since appearing together on the last installment of Tough Enough. The two became friends on the show and that friendship continued during their debut on the main roster in Absolution alongside Paige in November of 2017.

The two women have yet to capture any gold since joining the Blue brand but they have remained steadfast allies. That is until the most recent episode of Smackdown. Rose did not accompany Deville to the ring two weeks ago for a match with Carmella. She had been hugged by a sweaty Otis and needed to change her clothes.

The most recent episode of the Friday night show saw Rose ask her friend if she was ready to accompany her to the ring. Deville said that she'd do so once she was done passing out some programs that she had autographed.

Rose's match with Carmella went the same way - with a loss to the Princess of Staten Island and without a friend at ringside. There is apparently a tease of breaking up the team being hinted at by the Creative here. It was even rumored to supposed to happen following WrestleMania 35 but the seeds are being planted for it to take place now. Here are four possible reasons behind the decision.

#4 It's time

Rose and Deville have supported each other for most of their WWE careers

As mentioned above, Rose and Deville have never been apart in their time on the Blue brand. They debuted together two years ago and have been inseparable ever since. Rose had a few singles pushes and a title shot against Asuka earlier this year but nothing else in the singles division.

The two women have regularly competed in matches for the Women's Tag Team titles but have been unsuccessful when challenging each time. Their best showing as a team was during the Elimination Chamber match to crown the inaugural Champs. They both started and finished the match by ultimately falling to winners Bayley and Sasha Banks.

While they still could have gone further by winning the titles, that hasn't been the plan for Deville and Rose. Maybe that's the end of their time together as tag teams usually break-up at some point in their tenure. It might just be time for the two friends to go their separate ways. Who knows how far either woman may or may not go when alone.

1 / 4 NEXT