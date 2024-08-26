4 reasons why WWE hasn't pushed Jey Uso to the moon

Jey Uso has yet to win a major title ever since he split from The Bloodline and moved to RAW. Even though he has emerged as a top star on the red brand, he has failed to become a World Champion.

His sole title opportunity was a match against then-World Heavyweight Champion Damian Priest back in May at the Backlash Premium Live Event. Fast forward to today, we take a look at four possible reasons why the former Tag Team Champion hasn't got a major push by WWE yet.

#4. He will remain relevant regardless of being a champion or not

WWE superstar Jey Uso (Photo credit: WWE.com)

Ever since he turned on Roman Reigns and had a face turn, Jey Uso has become a fan favorite and gets a warm reception from WWE fans.

Even though he has yet to claim a major title, he remains relevant, with the latest Yeet movement having got a very positive reaction from the WWE Universe. We should expect Jey Uso to remain a babyface for the foreseeable future, as he prepares for the Intercontinental Championship tournament for a shot at reigning champion Bron Breakker.

#3. WWE has pushed other superstars so far

Jey Uso has not been among the WWE superstars that have got a major push yet and the reason is that the creative team has decided to focus on other top stars in the men's division.

Thus, we have seen Damian Priest have a four-month stint as World Heavyweight Champion, Gunther becoming King of the Ring and eventually the World Heavyweight Champion, while Bron Breakker dominated his opponents and won his first major title only four months after his move to the main roster.

#2. Sami Zayn reunion plans

Jey Uso and Sami Zayn have been best friends for months now and the two have a great relationship in the ring and backstage. With both being babyfaces, WWE appears to plan a reunion, more than a year after their departure from The Bloodline.

Thus, we have seen the two have a few backstage segments recently, where Jey Uso has agreed to team up and go after Finn Balor and JD McDonagh of The Judgment Day for the Tag Team Titles on RAW.

Based on what we have seen so far, this match could happen in one of the coming episodes of RAW or the Bash in Berlin Premium Live Event this Saturday, August 31.

#1. The Bloodline story

The Bloodline may just be the biggest reason for Jey Uso not having gotten a major push by WWE yet. He has been linked with a move to SmackDown and a reunion with Roman Reigns, who has started a feud with Solo Sikoa and the newest version of The Bloodline.

Reigns will need help to deal with the numbers game, as he is 4-on-1 against Solo and co., thus there is speculation that Jey will reunite with his brother Jimmy and Sami Zayn and will come to the aid of the former Universal Champion.

What remains to be seen, though, is when this will happen and whether Jey and Sami will move to the blue brand as tag team champions.

