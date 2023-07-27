4 replacement opponents for Roman Reigns if Jey Uso doesn't make it to WWE SummerSlam - Injured star to return and step up to The Tribal Chief?

WWE Summerslam is just over a week away. The big event will feature a number of today's top stars, including Brock Lesnar, Bianca Belair, Charlotte Flair, Cody Rhodes, Seth Rollins, and Asuka, to name a few.

The show's main event will see Roman Reigns defend his Undisputed WWE Universal Championship against his cousin Jey Uso. The two have a heated rivalry that has been years in the making.

Unfortunately, there's no guarantee that Jey will even make it to The Biggest Party of the Summer. Roman Reigns and Solo Sikoa have brutally attacked Jimmy to put him on the injury-reserved list. Could Main Event Jey face the same fate?

This article will look at alternative opponents for The Head of the Table if he and Solo take Jey out ahead of SummerSlam in Detroit. Which superstars could step up to Roman at the very last moment?

#4. Solo Sikoa could attempt to win the Tribal Chiefdom

The entire basis of the Jey Uso-Roman Reigns rivalry comes with the motivation to lead the family. The latter has been motivated to lead the whole Bloodline his way for years. On the other hand, Jey wants to remove Reigns from that position.

Still, another star has been eyeing the Tribal Chiefdom, it seems. Solo Sikoa is currently on Roman's side, but he, The Usos, and the WWE Universe have hinted at the powerful Solo one day taking the reigns from Roman.

The fans have wanted Solo to become Tribal Chief, even chanting it at him. Roman laughed it off before quickly realizing that Sikoa had noticed his behavior. Could Solo have pent-up resentment from Roman's embarrassing antics? Could the cousins clash at SummerSlam for the spot instead of Jey?

#3. Edge could step up to Roman Reigns

Edge has won more world titles in WWE than almost anybody, along with various mid-card belts and tag team championships. He's also won Money in the Bank, the Royal Rumble, and the King of the Ring.

The Rated-R Superstar is familiar with Roman Reigns. He battled The Tribal Chief at WWE Money in the Bank 2021, although he ultimately failed to dethrone the champion. He also fought Roman in a Triple-Threat Match at WrestleMania earlier that year.

Given their history, if anybody could step up to The Tribal Chief at the last minute, it would be Edge. The Rated-R Superstar is also a multi-time world champion, so fans would be happy to see him back in the title picture.

#2. Jimmy Uso could return to WWE from injury

Jimmy Uso on SmackDown

Jimmy Uso is one of the most decorated tag team superstars in WWE history. He and Jey are the longest-reigning WWE Tag Team Champions in the company's illustrious history, which dates back around 70 years. They've also headlined WrestleMania together.

As noted, Jimmy has been out of action for several weeks. This resulted from Roman Reigns and Solo Sikoa viciously attacking Jey's twin right in front of the SummerSlam challenger.

Still, there's no word on when Jimmy could return to action. If he is ready to return before SummerSlam, he would be the most fitting option to stand up for Jey and fight in his place. Could Jimmy end up headlining SummerSlam instead of Jey?

#1. LA Knight is enjoying a massive surge in popularity

LA Knight on SmackDown

LA Knight is taking over WWE. He returned to NXT during the pandemic, becoming the Million Dollar Champion. Knight was later called up to SmackDown as Max Dupri but reverted to the gimmick fans know and love once Triple H took over the creative duties of the promotion.

While The Megastar's time on WWE's main roster started slow, it has picked up considerably over the past six months or so. Knight has experienced a surge in popularity, and fans are dying to see him pushed to the top of the card.

Given how electric the audience is for him, LA could be the perfect replacement for Jey if an injury occurs. Of course, it would be a major test, as he hasn't yet proved that he can swim with the sharks. If he defeats Roman, however, fans would be over the moon.

Recommended Video SHOCKING RETURNS that can happen at SummerSlam 2023