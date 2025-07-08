4 replacements for Bron Breakker in Seth Rollins' faction

Seth Rollins seemed to have created the perfect heel stable following his victory at WrestleMania 41. With The Oracle, Paul Heyman by his side, he was joined by Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed. This group, led by The Visionary, is on a mission to dominate the roster and aided Rollins in winning the 2025 Men's Money in the Bank Ladder Match.

Ad

However, things seem to be falling apart after the recent events on WWE RAW that saw Breakker snatch the mic away from his leader to cut a promo. Could Breakker be looking to break away from the team? And if so, who could be his replacement? Here are four possible candidates.

#4 Seth Rollins recruits Ethan Page

A name that has been floating around since the formation of the heel stable has been NXT star Ethan Page. The former NXT Champion has all the makings of a great replacement for Breakker. Fans have pointed out that Reed and Breakker do share very similar qualities in being vicious inside the ring.

Ad

Trending

15 shocking wrestling couples - Find out now!

Expand Tweet

Ad

Page could be a refreshing change to the group, who won’t just make it more diverse but also interesting. Page has grown a lot on NXT, and his main roster call-up is getting closer. What better way could there be to establish him as a star than teaming him up with the biggest heels on the RAW roster?

#3 Logan Paul aligns with Seth Rollins

Despite being criticized as just a YouTuber, Logan Paul has wowed fans as a great in-ring performer and trash-talker. This is the kind of heel Seth Rollins needs in his group. Paul, the former WWE United States Champion, has a history with LA Knight, which is great since Knight and The Visionary are currently feuding.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

While Reed and Breakker are powerhouses, neither of them is as good on the mic as Logan Paul. This role would serve him well since The Maverick is a part-timer in WWE. He could be an additional mouthpiece to the group alongside Paul Heyman and also wrestle a few matches while Breakker returns to his singles run and guns for another title.

#2 Ricky Saints

Along with Ethan Page, Ricky Saints was another NXT name fans wanted to see in Rollins’ group. While Heyman shot down the idea of either of them joining, never say never is a popular expression in professional wrestling, and adding Saints to the group will help him become a huge name on the main roster. However, it will also add another layer thanks to his history and real-life friendship with CM Punk.

Ad

Ricky Saints [Image Credits: wwe.com]

While in AEW, Saints had always said good things about Punk. Following his move to WWE, the two have always been thick as thieves, and this is something Rollins’ group could use. Not only would he get someone who is great on the mic, but also an ally who knows CM Punk better than anyone. Seth Rollins could use this as he is still in a feud with The Second City Saint.

Ad

#1 Heel Jey Uso joins Seth Rollins

Fans have been waiting for Jey Uso’s heel turn. His babyface run has reached its saturation point, and making him embrace the dark side to replace Breakker would be something fans won’t see coming.

Expand Tweet

Mr. Yeet lost the WWE World Heavyweight Championship back to Gunther after only 51 days and has nothing going for himself in terms of storyline. Pitting him against Seth Rollins’ group only to have him join them would boost his popularity and fame on the main roster. This will also feed into the Rollins vs. Roman Reigns storyline, which should start ahead of or at SummerSlam 2025.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sheron Sheron is a WWE writer with over five years of experience in writing. She is fascinated by the journey of the 14-time WWE Champion Randy Orton. Aside from writing about all the RKOs The Viper lands out of nowhere, she enjoys YouTube videos, sitcoms, and horror movies. Know More

Goldberg ruined Bray Wyatt's career? - Watch now!